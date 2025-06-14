Diddy’s Team Raises Concerns About Diversity After Juror Gets Disqualified

Jul 25, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; Recording artist DJ Khaled and Sean Combs attend the game between Inter Miami CF and Atlanta United at DRV PNK Stadium. Jasen Vinlove / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Recently, one juror was removed from Diddy's trial after the prosecution accused him of being dishonest about his living situation.

In September of last year, Diddy was arrested and hit with charges related to alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. If convicted, the mogul faces a maximum sentence of life in prison. Last month, his long-awaited federal trial finally began, and various individuals from his past have taken the stand so far. This includes Cassie, Dawn Richard, Kid Cudi, former assistants, and more.

In court this week, tensions arose as prosecutors moved to have one juror removed from the trial. They accused the juror of being dishonest during the jury selection process. Allegedly, he said that he lived with his fiancée and daughter in the Bronx during the jury selection process, but later told the judge that he'd moved to New Jersey with his girlfriend.

When questioned about this, he allegedly claimed to spend four or five days per week in New York. The prosecution cited an alleged "lack of candor," claiming they were “reluctant” to do so but felt “compelled."

Now, AllHipHop reports that the judge sided with prosecutors. “There’s no reason to lie unless you’re trying to get onto the jury,” he said, adding that the juror “should not return on Monday.”

Diddy Trial
Entertainment: 94th Academy Awards - Show
Mar 27, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Sean “Diddy” Combs intoduces a tribute to “The Godfather” during the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre. Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Diddy's team was quick to push back, arguing that the juror's removal could compromise courtroom diversity. “There have been issues with the representation of African American and Hispanic jurors in this District,” attorney Xavier Donaldson said. “We’ve taken a step with this jury; now we’re taking a step backward.”

He added that he doesn't find the juror's living situation unusual, but the judge didn't budge.

As for what else happened during Diddy's trial this week, one of his former assistants took the stand, along with Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent Andre LaMon. Kanye West also showed up to the courthouse yesterday to support the Bad Boy founder for just under 30 minutes.

