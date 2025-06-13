Diddy’s Former Assistant Allegedly Put Honey In Rooms For Freak-Offs

Diddy Alleged Honey Freak Offs Hip Hop News
Sean Combs, photographed in his NYC studio in 2001. ROBERT DEUTSCH / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
One of Diddy's former assistants took the stand in his federal trial today, and recalled how he'd prepare rooms for alleged freak-offs.

Yet another person from Diddy's past took the stand during his federal trial today, his former assistant Jonathan Perez. Perez worked for the mogul from 2021 to 2024, when he was arrested and hit with charges related to alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. During his testimony, he recalled setting up rooms for Diddy's alleged freak-offs, per TMZ. According to him, this included gathering all the necessary materials for the alleged drug-fueled parties.

Food, liquor, music, red lights, condoms, and lubricant were just a few of the things Perez would allegedly put in the rooms. Honey was allegedly another, as Perez claims he heard it can increase a man's libido. He also alleges that he'd go to adult stores to purchase outfits or high heels, and clean up the rooms after the alleged freak-offs.

Allegedly, the clean-up involved a lot of dirty sheets, towels, and oil.

Read More: Diddy Accuser Goes Public With Her Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Diddy Trial Day 23
MLS: Leagues Cup-Atlanta United FC at Inter Miami CF
Jul 25, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; Recording artist DJ Khaled and Sean Combs attend the game between Inter Miami CF and Atlanta United at DRV PNK Stadium. Jasen Vinlove / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This is far from all that happened during Diddy's trial today, however. One of his peers made headlines for showing up at the courthouse to support the Bad Boy founder. This was Kanye West, who arrived in an all-white suit. His appearances prompted big reactions from social media users, including 50 Cent. He took to Instagram to troll both of them, sharing an AI-generated image of himself in a white suit.

"We are wearing white in honor of the freak offs," he captioned it. "Damn Ye you should have brought your dirty little wife with that Grammys outfit! @50centaction."

This week, Diddy's ex-girlfriend also testified anonymously under the pseudonym "Jane." She recalled taking part in his alleged freak-offs, accused him of of assault, and more.

"He introduced me to this lifestyle under a lot of emotional pressure," she alleged. "I was so hooked from the beginning on the love and affection. I fell in love with him, and I didn’t understand the terms of the relationship. It was this mix of love and pressure to do the things he desired. I felt I had to fulfill my duties as his girlfriend."

Read More: Sneako Presses Diddy Trial Reporter For Not Calling Kanye West "Ye"

