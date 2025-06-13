Kanye West has made it very clear that if you won't call him Ye, you might as well not call him at all. His recently frequent streaming pal Sneako doubled down on that request while attending the Diddy trial, as he ran into a reported journalist outside Manhattan federal court.

The capture of this moment by FearBuck on Twitter does not confirm this other person's profession, identity, or context. However, their mention of potentially interviewing Kanye indicates that he might be a reporter. But the reporter's mistake was calling the Yeezy mogul by his original government name, something that the streamer took issue with.

"Well, you got to say his name correct," Sneako clarified concerning Kanye West's name. "See, you're mad that people aren't asking – that's not his name. Don't do that patronizing thing and then ask to have difficult conversations. You should call him Ye 'cause that's what he says he's called now." The whole interaction appeared on the media personality's livestream.

Kanye West's visit at Diddy's trial was notable for some other reasons as well. He greeted Puff's son Christian "King" Combs when he arrived, but he reportedly left after just about a half hour there.

Kanye West Diddy Trial

While people call the former G.O.O.D. Music boss a whole lot of things these days, we can't blame him or his circle for being so insistent on his wishes. It's the same respect one would want to give to many other people with name changes. But whether it's tradition or disdain holding people back, most people haven't fallen in line.

Elsewhere, Kanye West's support of Diddy has been a long-standing narrative for the past year or so. Earlier than that, there were random mentions of the scandal and tensions even earlier than that. But especially in 2025, Ye fully stands by the New York executive despite his many allegations.