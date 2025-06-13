Sneako Presses Diddy Trial Reporter For Not Calling Kanye West "Ye"

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 210 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Sneako Diddy Trial Reporter Calling Kanye West Ye Hip Hop News
February 8, 2015; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Paul McCartney Kanye West and Rihanna perform "FouFiveSeconds" (cq) at the 57th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro via USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Sneako and Kanye West have been linking up a lot as of late, and the two of them made it to the Diddy trial's courthouse on Friday.

Kanye West has made it very clear that if you won't call him Ye, you might as well not call him at all. His recently frequent streaming pal Sneako doubled down on that request while attending the Diddy trial, as he ran into a reported journalist outside Manhattan federal court.

The capture of this moment by FearBuck on Twitter does not confirm this other person's profession, identity, or context. However, their mention of potentially interviewing Kanye indicates that he might be a reporter. But the reporter's mistake was calling the Yeezy mogul by his original government name, something that the streamer took issue with.

"Well, you got to say his name correct," Sneako clarified concerning Kanye West's name. "See, you're mad that people aren't asking – that's not his name. Don't do that patronizing thing and then ask to have difficult conversations. You should call him Ye 'cause that's what he says he's called now." The whole interaction appeared on the media personality's livestream.

Kanye West's visit at Diddy's trial was notable for some other reasons as well. He greeted Puff's son Christian "King" Combs when he arrived, but he reportedly left after just about a half hour there.

Read More: Boosie Badazz Reacts To Yung Miami’s Alleged Role In Diddy’s Trial

Kanye West Diddy Trial

While people call the former G.O.O.D. Music boss a whole lot of things these days, we can't blame him or his circle for being so insistent on his wishes. It's the same respect one would want to give to many other people with name changes. But whether it's tradition or disdain holding people back, most people haven't fallen in line.

Elsewhere, Kanye West's support of Diddy has been a long-standing narrative for the past year or so. Earlier than that, there were random mentions of the scandal and tensions even earlier than that. But especially in 2025, Ye fully stands by the New York executive despite his many allegations.

When it comes to the Diddy trial, things went on as usual on its 23rd day in court. On Friday (June 13), a Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent took the stand. He alleged that authorities found drugs, baby oil, weapons, and ammunition during their raid of Combs' Los Angeles home.

Read More: Jury In Diddy Trial Hears His Voice Message For "Jane" In Court

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Kanye West Shows Up Diddy Trial Outfit Hip Hop News Music Kanye West Arrives At Diddy Trial In An All-White Outfit 1.9K
Kanye West Left Diddy Trial Half Hour Hip Hop News Music Kanye West Reportedly Left The Diddy Trial After Just About Half An Hour 616
Kanye West Wants To Attend Diddy Trial Family Hip Hop News Music Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Attend The Diddy Trial 759
67th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals Viral Bianca Censori's Sister Sparks Dating Rumors With Controversial Streamer Sneako 2.6K