Kanye West Arrives At Diddy Trial In An All-White Outfit

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 701 Views
Kanye West Shows Up Diddy Trial Outfit Hip Hop News
Feb 16, 2020; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Kanye West and Kim Kardashian in attendance during the 2020 NBA All Star Game at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Kanye West has been very supportive of Diddy amid his trial, whether it's through social media rants or his music.

The Diddy trial has resulted in a lot of celebrities talking about the case, and Kanye West is unquestionably leading public support for Sean Combs in controversial ways. He made that very clear on Friday (June 13) as he showed up in an all-white suit to Manhattan federal court to support the mogul.

According to TMZ, Ye emerged from a black car, shook hands with some folks, and went up to the security checkpoint. He went through the same security checks as regular folks, so no special treatment here. The Yeezy mogul also dapped up Puff's son Christian "King" Combs before going through the courthouse's door.

Kanye West's support for Diddy is well-documented up to this point. He has gone on various abhorrent social media rants defending his alleged behavior or painting his prosecution as a witch hunt. Also, the Chicago artist has referenced him on various occasions in his recent musical releases.

Furthermore, Kanye's solidarity with the Combs family has shown up through various collaborations and public link-ups. This definitely takes the cake, and we will see how things go from here.

Kanye West Diddy Trial

For example, Kanye West blasted testimony in the Diddy trial, specifically that of his former collaborator Kid Cudi. "I wish Cudi hadn't testified against Puff," he expressed on social media. "We need not to be locked in white systems. Praying for Puff and his family. Praying for Puff Daddy and the Family."

Elsewhere in the Diddy trial, other witness testimonies continue to cause a lot of debate online as both sides of the court deliberate. The key focus on this 23rd day of trial (Friday, June 13) continues to be "Jane," an anonymous alleged sex trafficking victim and former partner of Puff's on the stand.

The jury recently heard an alleged voice message from Combs to Jane in which he calls her his "crack pipe." On other days, she made various allegations about their alleged sex parties and the abuse and manipulation she allegedly suffered.

Back to Ye, though, this turned a lot of heads. We'll see if there's anything else to this visit.

