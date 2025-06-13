Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Attend The Diddy Trial

Kanye West has stirred up a lot of controversy among his fanbase for supporting Diddy amid his federal trial.

The Diddy trial's developments have caused a lot of social media debate, and Kanye West is one of the largest voices speaking in support of Sean Combs. According to a CNN report, an alleged source reportedly close to the Bad Boy mogul told the outlet that Ye wants to be even more outspoken.

He's reportedly in New York City as of Thursday (June 12), but did not attend the Diddy trial that day. Kanye reportedly wants to show support and got in touch with Puff's son, Christian "King" Combs, to see if he can attend the trial with the rest of the Combs family.

The Bad Boy mogul's sons and the rest of their family have been in court for much of the trial proceedings. Also, King and Ye are reportedly working on new music together.

CNN's source added that the latter might go to court when the defense team begins their presentation. Prosecutors already reportedly stated that their presentation should finalize next week. This means defense attorneys will call on their own witnesses and bring other allegations very soon.

Kanye West Diddy Trial
Syndication: USA TODAY
Sean Combs, photographed in his NYC studio in 2001. © ROBERT DEUTSCH / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kanye West's support of Diddy has not waned despite over 60 civil cases and federal allegations of sex trafficking, racketeering, and more. In fact, before this, it was unclear if the two hip-hop titans were even getting along. There were accusations from Ye to Puff about him being a "fed," and their overall positive bond grew rocky.

These days, there is no such gray area or reservation. Kanye West has defended Diddy on multiple platforms, whether it's his social media rants or his actual new music. We will see whether or not this court visit actually ends up panning out, as we all know how volatile and chaotic his everyday life can be.

Elsewhere, the Diddy trial entered its 23rd day on Friday (June 13). Recently, prosecutors accused a juror of being dishonest during the selection process, and now want them removed from the trial. There are other doubts on both sides about the veracity and consistency of certain narratives and allegations. We'll see what the next complex questions are about this case.

