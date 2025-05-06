Kanye West is switching up the lyrics to his upcoming song, “Bianca,” on which he originally compared himself and his wife to Diddy and Cassie. The move comes as the Bad Boy mogul's criminal trial kicked off in New York City on Monday.

On the original song, he rapped: "I’m tracking my b***h through an app / I’m tracking my b***h through the city / I guess we the new Cassie and Diddy / I’m making this song for Bianca / I’m feeling the spirit of Donda / Her family, they want me locked up." In the new version of the song previewed on Sneako's livestream, West simply says: "I’m taking my focus off Diddy," as caught by Hip-Hop-N-More.

Fans on social media have been having mixed reactions to the new version of the song. "I don’t like the drill beats. I f*cks with the old version. Needs a more unsettling tone," one user wrote. Another added: "Take out the hi hats please. And use your regular voice also drake would of be so much better on lift yourself. You got to many yes n****s in your crib."

Kanye West's "Cuck" Album

The "Bianca" track is expected to be included on Kanye West's next album, Cuck. He's been hyping the project up on live streams for several weeks now. He'll be working with Dave Blunts on the entirety of the project. Blunts confirmed his contributions in a video on social media.