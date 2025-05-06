Kanye West Tones Down Egregious Diddy Reference On “Bianca” Song

Jury selection began in Diddy's criminal case on Monday morning in New York City and will continue throughout the week.

Kanye West is switching up the lyrics to his upcoming song, “Bianca,” on which he originally compared himself and his wife to Diddy and Cassie. The move comes as the Bad Boy mogul's criminal trial kicked off in New York City on Monday.

On the original song, he rapped: "I’m tracking my b***h through an app / I’m tracking my b***h through the city / I guess we the new Cassie and Diddy / I’m making this song for Bianca / I’m feeling the spirit of Donda / Her family, they want me locked up." In the new version of the song previewed on Sneako's livestream, West simply says: "I’m taking my focus off Diddy," as caught by Hip-Hop-N-More.

Fans on social media have been having mixed reactions to the new version of the song. "I don’t like the drill beats. I f*cks with the old version. Needs a more unsettling tone," one user wrote. Another added: "Take out the hi hats please. And use your regular voice also drake would of be so much better on lift yourself. You got to many yes n****s in your crib."

Read More: Top5 Asks Kanye West To Chime In On Jay-Z's Alleged Involvement In The Diddy Case

Kanye West's "Cuck" Album

The "Bianca" track is expected to be included on Kanye West's next album, Cuck. He's been hyping the project up on live streams for several weeks now. He'll be working with Dave Blunts on the entirety of the project. Blunts confirmed his contributions in a video on social media.

"Everyone seems to think WW3 is an antisemitic album, but it's not," Blunts said back in April before West changed the title of the project, as noted by Hip-Hop Lately. " It's about one man going between hurt, betrayal and pain and he's putting that sh*t down. I know it's not antisemitic album because I wrote that sh*t, me. Every song on that album ... I can't wait for you all to hear that sh*t.  I know my label is going to be mad as hell because I told you I wrote that sh*t, but, whatever."

Read More: Digital Nas Raises Eyebrows By Claiming Kanye West & Drake Have A Joint Album On The Way

