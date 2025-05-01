Top5 and Kanye West have formed an unexpected but nonetheless cordially stable relationship, despite the latter's issues with the former's fellow Toronto rapper Drake. It seems like that conflict isn't at the forefront of Ye's mind these days, and Top instead wants to ask about Jay-Z and Diddy.

For those unaware, Kanye and the Canadian MC recently linked up for a livestream. At one point, in a moment caught by @kanyetweet on Twitter, Top5 asked the Chicago artist whether or not he thinks Hov is a part of the many allegations against Sean Combs.

Top asked Ye to "be honest," but despite Kanye West's comments on Jay-Z and Diddy, he said he didn't really know anything about it. Then, they and a few other friends out of frame started laughing about something, so it's unclear if he gave an answer beyond that.

Are Diddy & Jay-Z Connected?

If you didn't already know, the Yeezy mogul has made various attacks against his Watch The Throne collaborator in recent months. These involve accusations of running the industry or giving into the powers that be, and we can't forget about the disrespect towards Jay and Beyoncé's twins.

As for the other hip-hop business titan, Kanye West has been very supportive of Diddy amid his federal criminal trial and numerous civil lawsuits. He sparked controversy through merch collabs, lyrical references, and dismissive social media statements against accusers and the media.

Meanwhile, plaintiffs removed Jay-Z from various Diddy lawsuits in recent months. The big one to mention is a case from an anonymous accuser represented by Tony Buzbee. That whole debacle actually has the Roc Nation boss and Buzbee in court these days for alleged defamation, intimidation, and other related accusations. So at the end of the day, nothing has linked the two New York icons in court regarding these allegations.

With all this in mind, Top5 probably didn't know which way Kanye West would go. Would he take another opportunity to blast Jay-Z – thus implicating Puff's allegations – or defend the Bad Boy mogul while clearing Jay's name?