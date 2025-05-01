Top5 Asks Kanye West To Chime In On Jay-Z's Alleged Involvement In The Diddy Case

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 1364 Views
Top5 Kanye West Jay Z Diddy Case Hip Hop News
February 10, 2008; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Kanye West on stage duringThe 50th Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro via USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Kanye West has blasted Jay-Z and defended Diddy on multiple occasions, so Top5 had no idea which side Ye would take here.

Top5 and Kanye West have formed an unexpected but nonetheless cordially stable relationship, despite the latter's issues with the former's fellow Toronto rapper Drake. It seems like that conflict isn't at the forefront of Ye's mind these days, and Top instead wants to ask about Jay-Z and Diddy.

For those unaware, Kanye and the Canadian MC recently linked up for a livestream. At one point, in a moment caught by @kanyetweet on Twitter, Top5 asked the Chicago artist whether or not he thinks Hov is a part of the many allegations against Sean Combs.

Top asked Ye to "be honest," but despite Kanye West's comments on Jay-Z and Diddy, he said he didn't really know anything about it. Then, they and a few other friends out of frame started laughing about something, so it's unclear if he gave an answer beyond that.

Are Diddy & Jay-Z Connected?

If you didn't already know, the Yeezy mogul has made various attacks against his Watch The Throne collaborator in recent months. These involve accusations of running the industry or giving into the powers that be, and we can't forget about the disrespect towards Jay and Beyoncé's twins.

As for the other hip-hop business titan, Kanye West has been very supportive of Diddy amid his federal criminal trial and numerous civil lawsuits. He sparked controversy through merch collabs, lyrical references, and dismissive social media statements against accusers and the media.

Meanwhile, plaintiffs removed Jay-Z from various Diddy lawsuits in recent months. The big one to mention is a case from an anonymous accuser represented by Tony Buzbee. That whole debacle actually has the Roc Nation boss and Buzbee in court these days for alleged defamation, intimidation, and other related accusations. So at the end of the day, nothing has linked the two New York icons in court regarding these allegations.

With all this in mind, Top5 probably didn't know which way Kanye West would go. Would he take another opportunity to blast Jay-Z – thus implicating Puff's allegations – or defend the Bad Boy mogul while clearing Jay's name?

But it seems like Ye chose to plead ignorance and distract himself with something else. Of course, we doubt this will be the last time he addresses these situations or mends his rift with Drake.

Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
