Kanye West Says Jay-Z Refused To Be On The "Jail" Remix With Marilyn Manson

BY Cole Blake 393 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
BET Awards 2012 - Inside
LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 01: (L-R) Kanye West and Jay-Z attend the 2012 BET Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on July 1, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
The revelation comes as Kanye West has been making numerous headlines for speaking on his relationship with Jay-Z.

Kanye West says Jay-Z demanded he not include him on the remix to the song, "Jail," which also featured Marilyn Manson. He recalled Jay's negative reaction to him working with the disgraced singer while livestreaming with Sneako over the weekend.

He explained: "Jay-Z was specifically like, 'Do not put me on a remix with Marilyn Manson.' I'm like, 'This is some f****t sh*t. We artists. How the f*ck you gonna tell me how to paint...' The red hat sh*t destroyed so many things, positively or negatively. I would've never gone to that hospital if it wasn't for the red hat."

When Live Bitez posted the clip on Instagram, many fans in the comments section took Jay-Z's side in the situation. "Kanye just needs to be in a padded white room like seriously these manic episodes is becoming too much," one user wrote. Another added: "I love how Jay z doesn’t acknowledge this clowns existence lol."

Kanye West released "Jail" on his tenth studio album, Donda, in 2021. The album features a second version of the song with Jay-Z's contribution swapped out for DaBaby and Marilyn Manson.

Read More: Kanye West Finally Addresses Young Thug & Future Recreating His "Otis" Music Video

Kanye West & Jay-Z's Relationship

The comments about "Jail" aren't the only time Kanye West referenced Jay-Z during the livestream. At another point, he reacted to Young Thug and Future recreating his and Jay's "Otis" music video. In doing so, he remarked: “That’s love, I love Thug. It made me almost miss the those days," referencing the Watch The Throne era

Kanye and Jay-Z's relationship has been strained for a number of years, but their feud has reignited in recent weeks. Amid a number of highly-controversial posts on social media, Kanye called into question the mental capacity of his and Beyonce's children.

While he later apologized, he still explained that he isn't happy with the couple. “I’m sorry Jay Z,” he wrote in another post. “I be feeling bad about my tweet but I still feel I gave my life to this industry and thought so many people were my family but when I needed family on some real sh*t none of these rap n****s had my back.”

Read More: Kanye West Shockingly Hops On A Call With Top5 After Flipping The Script On Drake

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Kanye West, Young Thug Music Kanye West Finally Addresses Young Thug & Future Recreating His "Otis" Music Video 828
The 28th Annual MTV Video Music Awards - Show Music Kanye West Explains Why Jay-Z's Verse On "Jail" Hurt His Feelings 3.4K
2022 Summer Smash Festival Music Lil Yachty Says DaBaby Had A Better Verse Than JAY-Z On Kanye West’s “Jail" 4.1K
50th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Backstage and Audience Music Kanye West Ruins Jay-Z Apology With Lewd Comments About Beyonce 9.9K