Kanye West Says Jay-Z Refused To Be On The "Jail" Remix With Marilyn Manson

Kanye West says Jay-Z demanded he not include him on the remix to the song, "Jail," which also featured Marilyn Manson. He recalled Jay's negative reaction to him working with the disgraced singer while livestreaming with Sneako over the weekend.

He explained: "Jay-Z was specifically like, 'Do not put me on a remix with Marilyn Manson.' I'm like, 'This is some f****t sh*t. We artists. How the f*ck you gonna tell me how to paint...' The red hat sh*t destroyed so many things, positively or negatively. I would've never gone to that hospital if it wasn't for the red hat."

When Live Bitez posted the clip on Instagram, many fans in the comments section took Jay-Z's side in the situation. "Kanye just needs to be in a padded white room like seriously these manic episodes is becoming too much," one user wrote. Another added: "I love how Jay z doesn’t acknowledge this clowns existence lol."

Kanye West released "Jail" on his tenth studio album, Donda, in 2021. The album features a second version of the song with Jay-Z's contribution swapped out for DaBaby and Marilyn Manson.

Kanye West & Jay-Z's Relationship

The comments about "Jail" aren't the only time Kanye West referenced Jay-Z during the livestream. At another point, he reacted to Young Thug and Future recreating his and Jay's "Otis" music video. In doing so, he remarked: “That’s love, I love Thug. It made me almost miss the those days," referencing the Watch The Throne era

Kanye and Jay-Z's relationship has been strained for a number of years, but their feud has reignited in recent weeks. Amid a number of highly-controversial posts on social media, Kanye called into question the mental capacity of his and Beyonce's children.

While he later apologized, he still explained that he isn't happy with the couple. “I’m sorry Jay Z,” he wrote in another post. “I be feeling bad about my tweet but I still feel I gave my life to this industry and thought so many people were my family but when I needed family on some real sh*t none of these rap n****s had my back.”