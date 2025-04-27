Kanye West Finally Addresses Young Thug & Future Recreating His "Otis" Music Video

Kanye West showed love to Young Thug while livestreaming with Sneako over the weekend. As caught by the NFR Podcast, West reacted to Thug's newest single with Future, "Money on Money." With the music video for the track, Thug reference's Ye and Jay-Z's song, "Otis."

“That’s love, I love Thug. It made me almost miss the those days," West said in one clip from the stream, referencing the Watch The Throne era. Additionally, when a video of Thug addressing the beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar during an interview with GQ surfaced on X (formerly Twitter), Kanye showed more love.

“Yeah, [Kendrick] just spoke on people’s name in Atlanta. I don’t know what that was about,” Thug said in the clip. “I’m a Drake fan.” West, having been supportive of Drake in recent months, responded: "Love Thug."

Kanye West & Jay-Z Beef

Kanye speaks on Young Thug & Future recreating the 'OTIS' music video 👀 “That’s love, I love Thug. It made me almost miss the [Watch The Throne] days.”pic.twitter.com/HEso3fgOFA — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) April 26, 2025

Kanye West's admission about missing the Watch The Throne era comes after he's been posting several bizarre messages about his relationship with Jay-Z on social media. The drama began with him questioning the mental capacity of his and Beyonce's children.

He eventually apologized for doing so, but continued to take issue with the couple. “I’m sorry Jay Z,” he wrote in one post. “I be feeling bad about my tweet but I still feel I gave my life to this industry and thought so many people were my family but when I needed family on some real sh*t none of these rap n****s had my back.”

Young Thug dropped "Money on Money" on Friday as the first single from his upcoming album, UY Scuti. Thug will be releasing the project on May 9, 2025 as his first full-length effort since taking a plea deal in the YSL RICO trial, last year.