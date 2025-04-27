Kanye West Finally Addresses Young Thug & Future Recreating His "Otis" Music Video

BY Cole Blake 818 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Kanye West, Young Thug
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 02: (L-R) Kanye West, Young Thug and 2 Chainz attend the the Versace fall 2019 fashion show at the American Stock Exchange Building in lower Manhattan on December 02, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)
Young Thug dropped the Future-assisted "Money on Money" ahead of the release of his new album, "UY Scuti."

Kanye West showed love to Young Thug while livestreaming with Sneako over the weekend. As caught by the NFR Podcast, West reacted to Thug's newest single with Future, "Money on Money." With the music video for the track, Thug reference's Ye and Jay-Z's song, "Otis."

“That’s love, I love Thug. It made me almost miss the those days," West said in one clip from the stream, referencing the Watch The Throne era. Additionally, when a video of Thug addressing the beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar during an interview with GQ surfaced on X (formerly Twitter), Kanye showed more love.

“Yeah, [Kendrick] just spoke on people’s name in Atlanta. I don’t know what that was about,” Thug said in the clip. “I’m a Drake fan.” West, having been supportive of Drake in recent months, responded: "Love Thug."

Read More: Kanye West Admits He Wishes He Was Friends With 50 Cent While Listing His Favorite Artists

Kanye West & Jay-Z Beef

Kanye West's admission about missing the Watch The Throne era comes after he's been posting several bizarre messages about his relationship with Jay-Z on social media. The drama began with him questioning the mental capacity of his and Beyonce's children.

He eventually apologized for doing so, but continued to take issue with the couple. “I’m sorry Jay Z,” he wrote in one post. “I be feeling bad about my tweet but I still feel I gave my life to this industry and thought so many people were my family but when I needed family on some real sh*t none of these rap n****s had my back.”

Young Thug dropped "Money on Money" on Friday as the first single from his upcoming album, UY Scuti. Thug will be releasing the project on May 9, 2025 as his first full-length effort since taking a plea deal in the YSL RICO trial, last year.

Read More: Kanye West Shockingly Hops On A Call With Top5 After Flipping The Script On Drake

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Drake &amp; Future Summer Sixteen Concert After-Party Music Young Thug Wants Drake, Future & Metro Boomin To Squash The Beef, Pluto Retweets Him 9.2K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 53.7K
Young Thug Kendrick Lamar Drake Hip Hop News Music Young Thug Weighs In On Kendrick Lamar Using “Not Like Us” Name-Drop To Diss Drake 7.5K
Celebrities Attend Golden State Warriors v Atlanta Hawks Music Kanye West Proclaims His Love For Young Thug After Thugger Claimed To Be A Drake Fan 628