Kanye West Admits He Wishes He Was Friends With 50 Cent While Listing His Favorite Artists

Kanye West says he wishes he was friends with 50 Cent and considers him one of his favorite rappers. He shared his stance on the Get Rich or Die Tryin' rapper in a post on X (formerly Twitter) over the weekend. In doing so, he also named Drake as one of his other favorite artists.

"I wish I was friends with 50," West began. "One of my favorite rappers and people. It’s just certain people. 50, Drake, Demna. They all are they own kings in there own kingdoms. But somewhere inside of a trip to nitrous town everybody is laughing and creating together."

Strangely enough, that wasn't West's only post about 50 in recent days. He previously shared a more disrespectful stance on his former rival, writing on X: "When Graduation dropped, 50 Cent became 25 Cent."

Back in March, West also spoke on 50, labeling him one of his "favorite people." "50 cent is one of my favorite people," he said on X at the time. "He will be one of the people who brings back black economic independence."

50 did respond to West's social media antics at one point. That same month, after West criticized Jay-Z and Beyonce's children, 50 said on Instagram: “I didn’t post anything yesterday because @Ye said the kids are r*tarded. I can’t compete with that kinda sh*t. I’m listening to his album now!” He was referring to his latest project, Bully.

Kanye West's New Album

Kanye West has also been making headlines as he prepares for the release of a new album. He put out the second single, "Cousins," last week, shocking fans on social media. On the bombshell track, he admitted to having had an incestuous relationship with his cousin when he was growing up.