Boosie Badazz Pops Off On Kanye West After Ye Claims Boosie "Smells Poor"

Boosie Badazz Kanye West Disses Cousin Hip Hop News
Mar 25, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Rapper and entertainer Boosie watches a game between the Atlanta Hawks and Boston Celtics in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Boosie Badazz responded to Kanye West by disrespectfully making light of his recent confessions on his new song "Cousins."

Although Kanye West is getting a lot of flack for his abhorrent behavior, a lot of people feel far too comfortable with disrespecting his alleged personal experiences. Boosie Badazz is the latest rapper to engage in beef with him, and it didn't take long before things got nasty.

Ye recently appeared on producer Digital Nas' Twitch livestream, on which he dissed Boosie again per AllHipHop. "I know that n***a smell poor and I’ve never met him," he remarked. "That n***a is poor, what the f**k I’m talking about, smell? That's what he there to do. They took a piece of s**t and made him talk s**t. He talking himself."

The Baton Rouge producer then clapped back at the Chicago artist with a scathing Twitter post. "I SMELL LOL NEVER!!" Boosie Badazz responded to Kanye West. "YOUR MOUTH SMEELS LIKE A HAM N CHEESE HOT POCKET WHEN IT COME OUT THE MICROWAVE!! WHAT U NEED TO DO IS WATCH WHAT U TWEET BRO. U HAVE SONS WHO LOOK UP TO U N VALUE YOUR WORDS. U JUST MOTIVATED YOUR SON TO PUT A D**K N HIS MOUTH. YOURE MAKING YOUR SON SUSPICIOUS OF WHAT A D**K TASTE LIKE!! Ye 'The professional d**k sucker.'"

Boosie included an NSFW fake edit of Ye performing oral sex on a man on this Twitter post, so view at your own discretion.

Read More: Kanye West Uses Painting From Adolf Hitler’s Bedroom As “Cousins” Artwork

Why Did Kanye West Diss Boosie Badazz?

For those unaware, this Boosie Badazz and Kanye West feud began when the former was in a car crash. He fortunately made it out largely unscathed. But this caused Ye to diss him and say this is what happens to people going against him.

Sadly, Boosie's response – and many others online – fall into the same homophobic and dismissive mentality Kanye has assumed against others. As a result, actual earnest engagement with the difficult confession Ye made and the social dynamics it touches on goes completely under the radar.

Of course, the Yeezy mogul is never safe from criticism, and rarely have recent critiques been unwarranted. But part of the problem is how folks respond to topics like these with mockery rather than understanding, which does not leave criticism out of the conversation.

This Boosie Badazz diss is in reference to Kanye West's recent song "Cousins." On it, Ye alleges he performed oral sex on his male cousin when they were younger after finding homosexual pornographic magazines and wanting to replicate what they saw.

Read More: Boosie Badazz Reveals He Wants More Kids While Joking About Outdoing Nick Cannon & Elon Musk

