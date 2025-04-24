Cam’ron Calls Out R Kelly & Kanye West For Putting A “Stain” On Chicago

R Kelly and Kanye West are two solid examples of artists who have managed to tarnish their legacies. According to Cam'ron, however, their own reputations aren't the only ones that have taken a hit. During a recent episode of It Is What It Is, Cam argued that both of them have also put a notable stain on their hometown of Chicago with their bad behavior.

"I'm not saying nothing about the city of Chicago," he begins in a clip capture by Kollege Kidd. "It's a lot of sh*t going on with two of the biggest superstars [...] Not just from Chicago, ever in music history, where some personal nasty sh*t going on [...] Y'all putting a stain on a good city, man. Y'all need to cut the sh*t baby."

R Kelly is currently behind bars serving a 30-year sentence for charges related to racketeering and sex-trafficking. He was found guilty of these crimes back in 2022, and just a few months later, got hit with even more charges related to production of child pornography and enticement of a minor to engage in criminal sexual activity.

Kanye West Controversy

As for Ye, he's ramped up his bizarre and offensive X tirades in recent months, popped out in a KKK-inspired outfit, and much more. Just this week, for example, the Yeezy founder hopped online to share a new song titled "COUSINS." In his caption, he alleged that he had sexual relations with his own cousin as a child.