Kanye West Claps Back At Cam'ron's Disappointment With Some Backhanded Praise

Kanye West has dished out and retracted so many beefs with rappers these days that it can feel impossible to keep track of his true allegiances. In his latest example of backhanded dissing, according to Complex, he went after Cam'ron following the Dipset members' comments about the Yeezy mogul.

Specifically, Killa Cam said Ye and R. Kelly are not doing right by the city of Chicago. To Kanye, this was a ridiculous claim, and he took to Twitter to clap back in a since-deleted message.

"How Cam say I’m doing anything bad for Chicago," Kanye West tweeted at Cam'ron. "Chicago loves me. I love Cam. It’s n***as like you that had me shook to release the song but I ain’t scared of y’all n***as. And thank you for making dip set. You’re a God. And f**k you by the way. And I got on my 2 million dollar dipset belt as I tweet."

Why Did Cam'ron Diss Kanye West?

For those unaware, Cam'ron made these Kanye West comments on his sports talk show with Mase, It Is What It Is. It was in response to Ye's new song "Cousins," on which he claims he engaged in oral sex with his male cousin when they were young.

"I'm not saying nothing about the city of Chicago," the New York lyricist expressed, referring to both Kanye and R. Kelly. "But two of the biggest superstars ever, it's some molestation, nasty, peeing on b***hes. It's a lot of s**t going on with two of the biggest superstars. [...] Not just from Chicago, ever in music history, where some personal nasty s**t going on. [...] Y'all putting a stain on a good city, man. Y'all need to cut the s**t, baby."

Ironically enough, Kanye West recently advocated for R. Kelly's freedom on Twitter. "FREE R KELLY," Ye tweeted simply. Before that, he had reacted to a picture of the disgraced R&B singer wearing Yeezys behind bars.