Kanye West Wants R Kelly Released From Prison

February 8, 2015; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Paul McCartney Kanye West and Rihanna perform "FouFiveSeconds" (cq) at the 57th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center. Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Kanye West is still a vocal supporter of R Kelly, even though the disgraced singer is serving 30 years for child sexual abuse.

Kanye West is no stranger to sparking controversy online, and he did just that earlier this week by showing love to R Kelly. He shared a tweet about the incarcerated artist singing happy birthday to a fan from behind bars, making it clear that he thinks he should be released.

“FREE R KELLY," he wrote simply on X, per HipHopDX. Kelly is currently serving a 30-year sentence. He's been convicted of racketeering, sex-trafficking, production of child pornography, enticement of a minor to engage in criminal sexual activity, and more.

Regardless, Ye has been vocal with his support for the disgraced singer. In February of this year, for example, he reacted to a viral photo of Kelly wearing Yeezys in prison.

Kanye West & R Kelly
Syndication: Knoxville
Kanye West enters the annual Strength to Stand Youth Conference at the LeConte Center in Pigeon Forge, Tenn. on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. Kanye West and his 100-member Sunday Service Choir performed along with West's pastor, Adam Tyson. Calvin Mattheis / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“My N***a Kells still got that Chicago spirit. They ain't break him. And he got on Yeezy. On you Yeezy over everything," he wrote at the time. Ye's latest tweet about Kelly comes shortly after Cam'ron called out both of them, claiming that they're an embarrassment to their hometown of Chicago.

"I'm not saying nothing about the city of Chicago," Cam explained on It Is What It Is this week. "It's a lot of sh*t going on with two of the biggest superstars [...] Not just from Chicago, ever in music history, where some personal nasty sh*t going on [...] Y'all putting a stain on a good city, man. Y'all need to cut the sh*t baby."

Kelly has committed various crimes, but Ye has managed to tarnish his own legacy through bizarre and offensive tweets. In recent months, he's used the platform to prais Adolf Hitler, call himself racist, diss several of his peers, and more.

