Kanye West Makes Bizarre Comparison Between Nazism And Bisexuality

Kanye West has no shortage of controversial takes, and yesterday, he took to X to share one more. In a series of wild posts, he questioned why he can't be a Nazi and love Jewish people at the same time. He compared the concept to bisexuality, raising eyebrows across the board. “IF A BISEXUAL CAN F*CK BOTH MEN AND WOMEN WHY CANT I BE A NAZI THAT LOVED JEWS," he wrote. He didn't stop there, however.

Ye went on to say that he wants to stop everyone trying to make money off of him. “I WANT TO MAKE IT VERY HARD FOR PEOPLE TO GET MONEY WITH ME OR OFF OF ME THATS ONE OF THE THINGS I LOVE ABOUT THE SWASTIKA ITS THAT ALL VULTURES GET THE F*CK AWAY FROM ME SIGN," he declared. “IM OFFENSIVE CAUSE IM ON OFFENSE.”

Kanye West's Swastika T-Shirt

Jan 19, 2020; Pigeon Forge, TN, USA; Kanye West enters the annual Strength to Stand Youth Conference at the LeConte Center in Pigeon Forge, Tenn. on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. Kanye West and his 100-member Sunday Service Choir performed along with West's pastor, Adam Tyson. Calvin Mattheis / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Chicago rapper has been making comments about Nazism and antisemitism for a few weeks now, ever since he went on one of his most unhinged X rants yet. At the time, he praised Adolf Hitler, demanded Diddy's release from prison, called himself racist, and more. He even took to opportunity to start selling swastika t-shirts on the Yeezy website.

In fact, when a Yeezy commercial aired during the Super Bowl, the offensive clothing item was the only item listed on the site. He was later seen wearing the t-shirt while out and about in Los Angeles. Despite all of this, he says he's not actually a Nazi. "After further reflection I’ve come to the realization that I’m not a Nazi," he announced last month.