Earlier this month, a Nico Ballesteros-directed documentary about Kanye West debuted at 1,000 theatres across the United States. The doc, titled In Whose Name?, was filmed over six years of the Chicago rapper's life. There was very little promotion done for the film. Despite this, it managed to rake in $776K during its theatrical debut, per Rolling Stone.

The doc showcases some of Ye's most controversial moments, including his antisemitism scandal, family drama, and more. At one point, he even defended his decision to wear a “White Lives Matter” t-shirt during a heated rant.

"The 'White Lives Matter' was so past the fact that it wouldn't even be funny anymore. And I was wrong. It's really funny, like really funny," he explained. "It's a joke, it's a joke guys. Everybody knows white lives don't really matter. It was a joke, like what the f*ck? Matter of fact, you know what? I decided that I am white. How about that? I'm going to race change. If that t-shirt don't have 'White Lives Matter' on it, then I quit because I'll make whatever the f*ck I want and I'm not screaming at you, but period."

Kanye West Documentary

Kanye West enters the annual Strength to Stand Youth Conference at the LeConte Center in Pigeon Forge, Tenn. on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. Kanye West and his 100-member Sunday Service Choir performed along with West's pastor, Adam Tyson. Calvin Mattheis / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

At another point in the doc, he screams at his former mother-in-law Kris Jenner about his hospitalization. "I would rather be dead, not in jail," he told her. "I would rather be dead than to be on medication." Sadly, the situation only continued to escalate. When Jenner suggested that the opinions of internet trolls don't matter, he went off. "It does matter," he shouted.

The doc also shows him being confronted by Saturday Night Live's Michael Che back in 2018, arguing with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, and more.