Kanye West's new documentary is filled with tense moments, including one from his SNL appearance back in 2018. Overall, it was a wild night. The controversial superstar donned a MAGA hat onstage for his final musical performance which was of "Ghost Town" off of ye.

If you remember that episode, you may recall the uncomfortable monologue he delivered after wrapping up the song. "They bullied me backstage. They bullied me, and then they say I'm in a sunken place," Kanye West said about the SNL cast.

He was apparently told, "Don't go out there with that hat on.'" Ye continued, "You wanna see the sunken place? I'mma listen to y'all now. I'm gonna put my Superman cape on."

Elsewhere, you might remember him voicing his support for Donald Trump during the show, among other things. "You can't be controlled by monolithic thoughts," Kanye said.

"You can't always have, every time you have a Black subject matter like [Bill] Cosby that you have to have a Black comedian talking about him." He then pointed towards SNL comedian Michael Che, "You know what I mean?"

However, what you didn't know, until now, is that the co-anchor of the "Weekend Update" segment confronted the Chicago native over his actions after the show backstage.

Read More: The 10 Greatest Air Jordan 5s Ever Released

Kanye West In Whose Name?

In the In Whose Name? footage caught by XXL, Che asks him "You good with me? For real? That was f*cked up." Kanye tries to play off the moment regarding the Bill Cosby comment, claiming that he wasn't referring to Che's joke.

However, Michael wasn't going for it. "I'm the Black comedian that made a joke about Cosby That's f*cked up. Why'd you do that to me?"

Kanye tried to diffuse the situation by telling Che that he "loves him." Che responds, "I love you, too. I'm a fan. Why would you do that to me?"

He adds, "I work here. I work here. Like, come on man. We treat everyone that come in like family and you gonna sell us out. Like, that's f*cked up man. Like we look up to you, we love you. What you got against us?"

That's when Kanye says he's got stuff against SNL, which Che doesn't mind. However, what he doesn't appreciate is how "foul" it was for him to not give themselves a chance to "reply."

Moreover, Consequence is there trying to calm things down.