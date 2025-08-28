Kanye West Documentary “In Whose Name?” Gets Ominous Trailer Featuring Kim Kardashian And Drake

Kanye West Documentary In Whose Name New Trailer Hip Hop News
Mar 16, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; American rapper Kanye West watches action between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics in the second quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
"In Whose Name?" comes out in select theaters on September 19, and unveils Kanye West's day-to-day from around 2018 to 2024.

Kanye West continues to draw controversy for many reasons these days, whether it's his chaotic crypto launch or a new EP with Diddy's son King Combs. But this mentality and tendency will take center stage in the new documentary In Whose Name?, directed by Nico Ballesteros and shot entirely on an iPhone.

For those unaware, the film comes out on September 19 in select theaters, and you can find tickets on the doc's website. A new trailer just released on YouTube that shows some of the narratives and moments this exploration will show. These include studio sessions with the likes of Drake and Pharrell, as well as Ye's divorce from Kim Kardashian and his recent controversies surrounding Black identity and culture, antisemitism, and more.

In Whose Name? covers the time period from around 2018 to 2024, which represents the Chicago artist's recovery after his hospitalization, the Donda era, and all the other firestorms that make up his contemporary pop culture presence. There are also some other moments that show the Sunday Service sessions, his presidential run in 2020, and his splits from GAP and Adidas.

Kanye West Wife

We will see just how In Whose Name? covers this turbulent period and speaks to Ye's artistry and impact. It's been a tough road for many fans to follow, and while this doesn't excuse or justify any bigotries, some insight and earnestness is all that many fans ask for. We'll see if the doc delivers.

Elsewhere, Kanye West is mostly chilling with his wife Bianca Censori these days, as he hasn't had a lot of big things to update fans on. They're still waiting on his next albums, if they ever come out, and many other endeavors became half-measures.

As Kanye West's circle beefs with each other, we wonder whether In Whose Name? will inspire him to speak out. He has a lot to address, although we've already seen the effects of him doing so in his controversial DJ Akademiks interview.

Perhaps this new documentary will fill in the gaps of these divisive actions. In any case, it will certainly be an interesting experience for many die-hards.

