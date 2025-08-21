Bianca Censori has become synonymous with scandalous fashion statements, but recently, the Australian architect/model decided to switch things up. Earlier this week, she was spotted alongside her husband Kanye West in Los Angeles, per TMZ.

The two of them went to the movies, and she opted against flaunting her figure. Instead, she stunned in a long oversized jacket, which she paired with a pair of eye-catching silver heeled boots. It's unclear exactly why Censori decided to cover up more than usual for her latest date night with Ye, but it hasn't been long since she was showing off her curves.

A few days ago, for example, the couple was seen enjoying a lunch date at Denny's before once again hitting their local movie theater to see the new horror film Weapons. Censori turned heads in a pair of tiny black shorts and a baby blue tank top.

Kanye West & Bianca Censori

Feb 2, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Bianca Censori and Kanye West at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. Dan MacMedan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In the past, she's left even less to the imagination with her jaw-dropping looks. In June, she rocked a skimpy outfit made entirely of candy. She wore a completely sheer dress to the Grammys in February too, putting her bod on full display. Unsurprisingly, the nearly nonexistent fit received both positive and negative feedback. Most can agree, however, that it was a bold choice.

As for Ye, his fans are still waiting on his upcoming albums Bully and In A Perfect World, formerly known as both WW3 and Cuck.

A Nicolas Ballesteros-directed documentary about the last six years of his life, In Whose Name?, is also in the works. It “promises to offer a unique and cinematic perspective on Ye’s public transformation" and is slated for release on September 19 of this year.