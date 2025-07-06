Kanye West and Bianca Censori remain as provocative as ever, whether it's for their public outings, fashion choices, or other controversies. Nevertheless, their love for one another continues to show up, and it's something they both celebrate often via their social media presences.

As caught by TMZ, Ye's wife recently took to her Instagram page to post a series of new snapshots in white underwear beneath a sheer minidress. "shot by @ye," she captioned her various posts showing off a different picture each. It seems like these are physical snapshots, although the specific location and timeline regarding this photoshoot remains unclear.

As for what else is up with Kanye West and Bianca Censori's dynamic, some of their recent public adventures came with the same discourse you know concerning her outfits. Whether they are experimental or just straight-up lewd, it always makes for some spicy social media debate.

It also doesn't help that the Chicago artist has so many other controversies under his belt these days. That context makes his headlines with Censori carry a slightly darker energy, whether fans react to it as such or not. But that's just speculative and a very individual process, so we don't want to equate those things together.

Kanye West Album

Meanwhile, this photoshoot comes after Kanye West's recent single releases for BULLY. The new album was supposed to come out by now, but as usual, this didn't end up being the case.

However, Ye did drop some new tracks from the LP this weekend, namely "LAST BREATH" and "LOSING MY MIND." They did not generate the wildest social media reaction this weekend, likely because fans want to wait for the whole thing. Of course, bigoted rants, interpersonal combat, and a whole lot of baggage turned many folks off to this rollout, whether they liked the material or not.