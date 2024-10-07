Bianca Censori & Kanye West Allegedly Considering Divorce

Is this why Ye's been traveling solo as of late?

It seems like we now have an idea of why Kanye West might have gone out in Tokyo without his wife, Bianca Censori. Moreover, according to alleged sources with direct knowledge that reportedly spoke to TMZ, they are both allegedly headed towards a divorce. After almost two years of legal partnership, apparently Ye and Censori have told various people in their circle that they are now broken up as of a few weeks ago. Apparently, she went down to Australia to spend some time with her family following the breakup, and we have no idea whether the split is even true. If it is, there's no telling whether it's permanent or if this just a rough patch.

Either way, TMZ reports that things don't look promising, as Kanye West allegedly told people that he plans to live in Tokyo alone and divorce Bianca Censori. As to what prompted this alleged breakup or if either party is the one that led the conversation, we have no idea. What we do know is that this partially explains some of the Chicago artist's solo outings as of late, such as a Japanese wrestling match visit all by himself. Or at least, without Bianca.

Kanye West & Bianca Censori At Paris Fashion Week

PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 19: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) (L-R) Kanye West and Bianca Censori attend the Prototypes Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 19, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Lyvans Boolaky/Getty Images)

Furthermore, this is all the more interesting thanks to Kanye West's supposedly incoming new album titled Bully. Fans wonder whether the lyrical content on this mystery LP will allude to these alleged issues with Bianca Censori or if this rift will impact the production process in other ways. That's purely just speculative, though, and the news is too early to determine if there's really an issue going on. Nevertheless, the last time the two went out together publicly was a Tokyo shopping trip.