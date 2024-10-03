Kanye West Takes In Tokyo Without Bianca Censori In Yet Another Solo Outing

Where in the world is Bianca Censori?

Kanye West is enjoying some time to himself out in Japan, recently stopping by a Jamaican restaurant in Tokyo twice in one day without his wife Bianca Censori according to TMZ Hip Hop. In an all-white ensemble, he signed the wall of the establishment for how much he enjoyed its jerk chicken and even drew a design for it. This follows Ye's previous solo outing at a Japanese wrestling event, where he met La Dinastia Wagner and other stars. Many folks now wonder what Bianca is up to and why she's not been with him, as their last public outing (per the publication) was a September 20 shopping outing in Tokyo.

Of course, this is all purely speculative, and there's nothing else that really indicates anything is happening between Kanye West and Bianca Censori. Regardless, you can check out a video from his Jamaican restaurant stop by clicking on the "Via" link below. However, this all doesn't mean that the Chicago artist is completely unencumbered by outside forces on his tourist outings. For example, he recently faced another lawsuit, this time from a security guard who claims that the Yeezy designer never paid him for his services.

Kanye West Performs In China

HAIKOU, CHINA - SEPTEMBER 15: American rapper Kanye West performs during his Vultures Listening Experience at Wuyuan River Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Haikou, Hainan Province of China. (Photo by Luo Yunfei/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images)

But Kanye West fans know that he's reportedly working on a lot right now amid his many travels and controversies. He announced his next solo studio album Bully recently, which brought about as much excitement as it did skepticism due to the disappointing VULTURES series. We don't have a release date timeline yet – and looking back on previous album announcements, we won't believe it until we see it. No matter where you fall on that debate, it seems like this will be a relatively significant shift for Ye, but only time will tell.