Bianca Censori Tightens Her Dress For A Curvy Look While Shopping In Tokyo With Kanye West

A more conservative look than usual, albeit by just a few hairs.

The degree to which Bianca Censori turns heads with her lewd outfit choices depends on the day, and on the location. This time around, during a shopping trip with her husband Kanye West in Tokyo this week, she chose to be at least a little more conservative with her approach. She donned a very tight dress that showed off her curves but didn't reveal much either, just some cleavage and a bit of thigh. All in all, it seems like the couple is continuing to travel the world and enjoy each other's company above all. You can see some footage from this Tokyo outing by clicking the "Via" link down below.

Furthermore, it's pretty interesting to see Bianca Censori and Kanye West be a little more off the grid, especially since Ye's online presence has sometimes been constant. Whenever it gets frequent, things turn pretty combative and controversial, for the most part. So this break – even if it's been interrupted by some wild statements – might be beneficial in the long run... At least, that's what fans hope. After all, in another time, the Chicago artist might've popped off on Kid Cudi for his recent claims that Pusha T was his only true friend at G.O.O.D. Music.

Bianca Censori At Milan Fashion Week

Bianca Censori at Marni RTW Fall 2024 as part of Milan Ready to Wear Fashion Week held on February 23, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images)

As for Kanye West's wife, Bianca Censori has been very supportive of not just her partner, but his family. Seeing her spend time with the kids or be proud of them at listening parties is a surefire part of every recent VULTURES concert with Ty Dolla $ign. Sure, it still falls against the background of the Kim Kardashian relationship. But considering how contentious and ugly that ended, it's at least a bit more heartening to focus on the positives these days until another headline on the divorced couple pops up.