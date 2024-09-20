Bianca Censori Tightens Her Dress For A Curvy Look While Shopping In Tokyo With Kanye West

The degree to which Bianca Censori turns heads with her lewd outfit choices depends on the day, and on the location. This time around, during a shopping trip with her husband Kanye West in Tokyo this week, she chose to be at least a little more conservative with her approach. She donned a very tight dress that showed off her curves but didn't reveal much either, just some cleavage and a bit of thigh. All in all, it seems like the couple is continuing to travel the world and enjoy each other's company above all. You can see some footage from this Tokyo outing by clicking the "Via" link down below.
Furthermore, it's pretty interesting to see Bianca Censori and Kanye West be a little more off the grid, especially since Ye's online presence has sometimes been constant. Whenever it gets frequent, things turn pretty combative and controversial, for the most part. So this break – even if it's been interrupted by some wild statements – might be beneficial in the long run... At least, that's what fans hope. After all, in another time, the Chicago artist might've popped off on Kid Cudi for his recent claims that Pusha T was his only true friend at G.O.O.D. Music.
Read More: Australian Influencer Draws Bianca Censori Comparisons After Wearing Indecent Dress To Friend's Wedding
Bianca Censori At Milan Fashion Week
As for Kanye West's wife, Bianca Censori has been very supportive of not just her partner, but his family. Seeing her spend time with the kids or be proud of them at listening parties is a surefire part of every recent VULTURES concert with Ty Dolla $ign. Sure, it still falls against the background of the Kim Kardashian relationship. But considering how contentious and ugly that ended, it's at least a bit more heartening to focus on the positives these days until another headline on the divorced couple pops up.
Meanwhile, even though they have very busy careers, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian still prioritize family time. It's clear that Ye has a similar approach to not just his travels with Bianca Censori around the world – skimpy outfits or not – but also to his time with his children. So even with all the controversy, he cares about the same things we do. We just hope that the Yeezy mogul wouldn't throw us through such a bigoted and chaotic loop to reach that conclusion.