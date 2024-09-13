Bianca Censori Flaunts Her Barely-Covered Curves While In China With Kanye West

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Marni - Front Row - Milan Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025
MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 23: Kanye West and Bianca Censori attends the Marni fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 on February 23, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)
Near-nude cream is definitely Bianca's favorite styling color.

Bianca Censori clearly isn't letting up with her revealing and curvy style that has apparently inspired other influencers to get more lewd. Moreover, she donned a sheer nude-colored top and leggings while exploring China with her husband Kanye West, and they were turning heads everywhere they went. You can click on the "Via" link down below to see the pictures and videos for yourself. This footage is from the couple's time in the Intercontinental Hotel's lobby in Haikou this morning (Friday, September 13). As for Ye, he wore an all-white tracksuit, so he was a bit more secretive and snug to balance out his wife's more loose ensemble.

As you probably already know, Bianca Censori and Kanye West have been traveling the world for the past couple of years, popping up all over Europe, Asia, and the Americas, along with some other continents and countries. A lot of this is for Ye's VULTURES rollout and listening parties, such as his recent event with Ty Dolla $ign in Korea. Bianca and his kids were there to support, so we assume they've all been able to share some quality time.

Bianca Censori & Kanye West At Paris Fashion Week

PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 19: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) (L-R) Kanye West and Bianca Censori attend the Prototypes Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 19, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Lyvans Boolaky/Getty Images)

Elsewhere, as for Bianca Censori's husband, Kanye West is not in the best place right now, whether with his fans or the world at large. VULTURES 2 underwhelmed in every sense of the word, and between lawsuits, misconduct allegations, and a whole lot of bigotry, his public image remains tarnished. But that doesn't mean that Ye will disappear or lay low for the rest of the year... After all, it's never long until he pops up again. Playboi Carti recently teased that they will have more collabs on the Atlanta creative's upcoming album.

Meanwhile, Azealia Banks recently went on a wild rant (partially) against Kanye West, accusing him of physically abusing Bianca Censori. "Tell the world about how Kanye is Beating up Bianca Censori and how he threw a chair at northwest the other day big mouth," she shared on Twitter against Ye's associate Milo Yiannopoulos. "Tell the story of you and Elon making racist jokes about Kanye as if the two of you don't both look like f***in hog cheese."

