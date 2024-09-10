Australian Influencer Draws Bianca Censori Comparisons After Wearing Indecent Dress To Friend's Wedding

Tahlia has divided fans with this uber-revealing white dress.

Ever since pairing up with Kanye West, Bianca Censori has been popping up in a lot more headlines. Most of that has to do with her outfit choices. Almost every day it feels like she ups the ante in what is considered actual clothing. Some of that may be influenced by her partner, but still, they can get flat out obscene regardless. Lately, she's been toning it down, but people are still going to associate her with risqué get-ups no matter how long she continues to be more conservative. In fact, the internet is still coupling her with that stigma, although this time it's being applied to someone else.

According to TMZ, a fellow Aussie whose name is Tahlia Skaines, is drawing Bianca Censori comparisons for her inappropriate attire. Wearing barely anything in public is obviously taboo, but what's arguably even more so is that Tahlia did so at a friend's wedding. In the collage the 29-year-old influencer is showing lots of cleavage and stomach, and in a white dress no less. "A beautiful day celebrating love 🕊️", Tahlia captioned the post to IG.

Tahlia Skaines Takes Inspiration From Bianca Censori

Overall, this choice has to led a lot of debate online and in her comments section. Some adore the look with one user saying, "Here she is 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 main character always". However, there's an angry mob with pitchforks and torches ripping into Tahlia for drawing attention away from the bride and groom. "Seriously? Even if there isn’t a dress code did you forget that this day isn’t about you? You wore a nearly identical dress to the bride… have just a shred of decency and decorum ffs." At this time, it's unknown if Tahlia was given the green light to wear something like this. So, right now, most are going to assume the worst as long as she remains silent about it.