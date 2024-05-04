Doja Cat Flaunts Her Figure In Clear Saran Wrap-Inspired Outfit

Doja Cat is certainly no stranger to turning heads, and her latest look is no exception. Yesterday, the "Paint The Town Red" performer hopped online to share some photos of herself rocking a sheer, saran wrap-inspired fit. It consisted of a bandeau, a mini skirt, and even a matching pair of heels.

Doja was accompanied by Vetements Creative Director Guram Gvasalia, who shared some similar shots on his own page. Based on their posts, they look to have done some shoe shopping, stopped for a lunch date at McDonalds, and more. Gvasalia wore a simple white T-shirt with an oversized jacket and pants.

Doja Cat Steps Out In Unexpected Look

Unsurprisingly, the look has garnered even more comparisons to Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori. The Australian model frequently flaunts her figure in sheer outfits. Earlier this week, Doja stepped out in a pair of sheer white tights and a bralette, which looked like they came straight out of the closet of Ye's other half. "It’s giving Ye and his wife," one Instagram user says of her saran wrap outfit. "They wanna be Kanye and Bianca so bad," another jokes. Overall, commenters are here for Doja's sheer era, which has earned her far less backlash than some of her other recent fashion choices.

Earlier this month, for instance, she shared some mirror selfies in a floor-length fur coat, which sparked a debate among her followers. The post even captured the attention of PETA, who urged her to "stop painting the town blood red in tormented animals’ skins." Other critics weren't feeling her curly-toed shoes and thought they gave Rumpelstiltskin. What do you think of Doja Cat's saran wrap-inspired look? Are you a fan of her latest bold fashion statements or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

