Doja Cat Warns Parents To Stop Bringing Their Kids To Her Concerts

Music photos from day three at Coachella Music Festival
Indio, CA - April 14: Doja Cat headlines at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on Sunday, April 14, 2024 in Indio, CA. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Doja explained why she doesn't think her shows are child friendly.

Some of Doja Cat's biggest hits like "Kiss Me More" with SZA and "I Like You" with Post Malone have an admittedly bright and happy demeanor. But the closer you pay attention to either song the more apparent it may become that they aren't exactly family friendly. Despite that Doja has apparently seen quite a few kids attention her evocative new tour. It got to the point where she felt the need to share a message with her audience on Twitter about it.

In her tweet she asked people to stop bringing their children to her shows. "idk what the f*ck you think this is but i don't make music for children so leave your kids at home motherf*cker" her tweet reads. The post currently sits with over 30k likes proving that many of her fans are getting the message. In the comments fans share their shock that parents would bring their children to one of Doja's shows. They cite specific lyrics from her songs and actions she's taken in the past. The evidence seemingly make it clear her content is made for adults. Check out the post and depth of fan responses to it below.

Doja Cat Doesn't Want Children At Her Shows

Doja Cat is fresh off of back to back weekends of headlining Coachella. She delivered a career-spanning setlist of some of her most beloved songs. Additionally she was joined by guests like A$AP Rocky, 21 Savage, and Teezo Touchdown. Doja made the live debut of some of the songs from her recently released deluxe edition of last year's Scarlet album. The album was one of her most successful yet. Scarlet scored two smash hits in "Paint The Town Red" and "Agora Hills."

Doja Cat has often had a contentious relationship with her own fans. Last year she lost hundreds of thousands of Instagram followers after declaring war on her own biggest fans calling themselves Kittenz. What do you think of Doja Cat calling out parents for bringing their children to her shows? Do you think she should implement some kind of age restriction on who can get into her shows? Let us know in the comment section below.

