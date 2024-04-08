Doja Cat & Teezo Touchdown Talk About The Difficulties Of Relationships On "MASC"

Doja Cat had fans' eyes raised when she dropped a trailer last week for an upcoming track on Scarlet 2: CLAUDE. The R&B cut teased the music video along with a secret but familiar silhouette. Massive shoulder pads had people guessing that it was Teezo Touchdown. Those assumptions were right on the money when the deluxe dropped over the weekend. Doja Cat and Teezo's collab "MASC" is about the complexities of relationships and common issues that can arise.

One selling point of the track is of course these two talents teaming up together for the first time. Both have proven to be very versatile, being able to sing and rap over a variety of instrumentals. "MASC" showcases the first of those two skills, with Doja opening things up with a sticky melody and cadence. "Boy, we way too grown / For this s*** (Mm)," she sings.

Listen To "MASC" By Doja Cat & Teezo Touchdown

Teezo comes in on the third verse and delivers some powerful vocals as well. However, while we feel this a team-up that makes a lot of sense and has its moments, some of the lyrics are little eye-rolling. "Everybody doin' you like dances up on TikTok... My favorite cup, okay, enough to keep it G," are just a couple that feel out of place. But it is sure to be one of the favorites from the deluxe, so be sure to hop on the hype train while you can.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new song, "MASC," by Doja Cat and Teezo Touchdown? Is this the best track on her brand-new deluxe album Scarlet 2: CLAUDE, why or why not? What is your favorite element of the track and why? Is this the best bonus track on the project? Are you preferring this version over the original?

Quotable Lyrics:

Look at me, I'm packing my stuff, I'm 'bout to leave

We breakin' up, you mean it this time, okay, so do I

Make sure I sweep, I don't wanna leave my charger and keys

My favorite cup, okay, enough to keep it G

I'm not that tough, I need your love, I need your touch

I need your time, I need your feet cuddlin' mine (Honey, I need)

