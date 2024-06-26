Teezo Touchdown Soundtracks "Despicable Me 4" With Yeezus-Inspired Track "None Of Your Business"

Teezo continues to shine.

Below, you can hear the new song "None Of Your Business." Overall, the opening portion of the beat might make you think about Yeezus-era Kanye. Although where this song ultimately differentiates itself is in the vocal performance. Teezo Touchdown gives us that pop punk inspiration he has become synonymous with. Additionally, the song is a bit more upbeat given the fact that it is about to be in a children's movie.

Teezo Touchdown is an artist who had a massive 2023. Overall, this was mostly thanks to his new album and features on projects from Travis Scott and Drake . Some felt like Teezo was even getting the "industry plant" treatment. However, this would be incorrect as he has been in the game for a long time. The artist has simply ground away, and now, he is in a position to win. In fact, he recently got a placement on the soundtrack for Despicable Me 4.

