Teezo Touchdown Soundtracks "Despicable Me 4" With Yeezus-Inspired Track "None Of Your Business"

Teezo Touchdown is an artist who had a massive 2023. Overall, this was mostly thanks to his new album and features on projects from Travis Scott and Drake. Some felt like Teezo was even getting the "industry plant" treatment. However, this would be incorrect as he has been in the game for a long time. The artist has simply ground away, and now, he is in a position to win. In fact, he recently got a placement on the soundtrack for Despicable Me 4.
Below, you can hear the new song "None Of Your Business." Overall, the opening portion of the beat might make you think about Yeezus-era Kanye. Although where this song ultimately differentiates itself is in the vocal performance. Teezo Touchdown gives us that pop punk inspiration he has become synonymous with. Additionally, the song is a bit more upbeat given the fact that it is about to be in a children's movie.
Teezo Touchdown For "Despicable Me 4"
Quotable Lyrics:
Don't mean to be mean, not usually rub
Sometime I just gotta please
Hey, do you mind? Give me some space
All up in the kitchen, please, add some taste
Enough is enough, give me your pray