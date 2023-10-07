Drake And Teezo Touchdown Talk About Love And Loyalty On “Amen”

The hip-hop world is on fire because of one thing right now. It is because of Drake's pushed-back and highly-awaited tape, For All The Dogs, is here. In fact, it did not even hit streaming platforms until 6 a.m. Regardless, everyone can finally hear what all the hype has been about over the past few months. There are plenty of interesting tracks to dive into, and one of them is "Amen."

What makes this song enticing is the fact that Teezo Touchdown appears on it. Ever since Drake told Teezo that his debut album was some of the best material he had ever heard, many wondered if the two would collaborate. Well, those dreams came true, and then some. The up-and-coming singer and rapper has one other uncredited feature. You can hear Teezo on the backend of "7969 Santa" as well.

Listen To "Amen" From Drake And Teezo Touchdown Off Of For All The Dogs

However, "Amen" features the most vocal work from Touchdown. He and Drake might be forming a new rapper-singer duo going forward. Additionally, on a larger scale, Teezo might be the next in-demand vocalist for most rappers' albums. His gorgeous voice on "Amen" showcases his range and then some. The messages of love and loyalty shine through in Drake and Teezo's lyrics. It makes it out to be one of the more powerful songs on the project.

What are your initial thoughts on Drake and Teezo Touchdown's brand new song, "Amen," from For All The Dogs? Is this one of the best tracks on the album? Did Teezo provide his best feature on this song or a different one in the tracklist?

Quotable Lyrics:

She prayin' for me while I'm on the road

Prayin' for me while I hold her close

Prayin' that there's not no other girl

I'm prayin' that these girls'll never know

She prayin' asking God for a sign

I just went and paid her car note

