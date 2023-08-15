Drake Praises Teezo Touchdown’s Debut Album: “Some Of The Best Music Ever”

Teezo Touchdown’s had quite the ascent in the past few years but he’s only getting started. He earned critical praise through a string of features over the years alongside heavy hitters like Tyler, The Creator and Chance The Rapper. However, his latest appearance on Travis Scott’s Utopia appears to set the stage for his highly-anticipated debut album. Titled how do you sleep at night?, the project is officially due out on Sept. 8th and it seems like Drake got an exclusive sneak peak.

The Boy hit the ‘Gram to provide Teezo Touchdown with a massive co-sign after hearing his new album. Acknowledging the often cryptic captions that accompany his recent Instagram posts, Drake put the grim message aside to praise Teezo’s project. “Usually it’s a cut throat cryptic caption for the ones that turned on the gang members but tonight I just heard some of the best music ever so I am happy and I will spare you little birdies thanks to @teezotouchdown,” he wrote.

Drake Praises Teezo Touchdown

At this point, Teezo Touchdown hasn’t revealed a ton of information surrounding the project but considering the amount of hype surrounding his name in recent years, it seems likely that we might see a few high-profile names attached to the tracklist. Of course, it’s unclear if Drake will be among those who land on the project or if Teezo will appear on For All The Dogs but clearly, there is a mutual respect between the two artists.

Drake’s currently on the It’s All A Blur tour alongside 21 Savage, which recently closed out its second out of four nights at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California. It’s been a star-studded event so far with a number of celebrities, such as Bad Bunny and Kim Kardashian, showing out. We’ll keep you posted on more information on Teezo Touchdown’s upcoming album. For now, check out Drake’s post above and let us know your thoughts in the comments. Do you think Drake will appear on Teezo Touchdown’s upcoming album?

