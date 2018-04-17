cosign
- MusicKSI Thanks Drake For Cosigning His Virally Clowned Trippie Redd Collab"Thick Of It" is making rounds for a couple of different reasons online.ByGabriel Bras Nevares1457 Views
- MusicTaylor Swift Fans Beg Her Not To Collaborate With F.L.Y. Amid "Swag Surfin'" TrendThe debate isn't just over who is really responsible for the current popularity of "Swag Surfin'," but also what lines she can't cross.ByGabriel Bras Nevares8.1K Views
- MusicTeezo Touchdown Meets Up With Lil Flip After Travis Scott ConcertTeezo Touchdown labeled Lil Flip his "favorite rapper."ByCole Blake1092 Views
- MusicDrake Praises Teezo Touchdown's Debut Album: "Some Of The Best Music Ever"6ix God approved. ByAron A.5.7K Views
- MusicDrake's IG Story Leaves Fans Suspecting A Possible Yeat CollabDrake co-signed Yeat's new music video recently.ByCaroline Fisher983 Views
- Musicredveil Recalls His Feelings After Tyler, The Creator Cosignredveil remembers being a 16 year old rapper popping up on Tyler's IG story.ByLavender Alexandria564 Views
- MusicFat Joe Praises Rick Ross For Car Show SuccessFat Joe had some strong words of endorsement following Ross' viral car show. ByLavender Alexandria877 Views
- MusicDiddy Dishes Out Massive Praise For Rick Ross In New VideoDiddy had high praise for the Florida rapper and his grind. ByLavender Alexandria979 Views
- ViralRihanna Shouts Out RXKNephew In New TikTokIs this the craziest musical crossover of 2023 so far? If not, it might just be the coolest.ByGabriel Bras Nevares1448 Views
- MusicDrake Cosigns Hotboii's Latest Single, "WTF"Drake shared Hotboii's "WTF" on his Instagram Story, Tuesday, with praise for the Florida rapper.ByCole Blake4.3K Views
- NewsShady Signee Grip Drops Visceral Single In "Gutter"The rapper was recently signed to Shady Records.ByYoni Yardeni3.5K Views
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Gives Blueface's "Find The Beat" Seal of ApprovalLil Uzi Vert praised Blueface's debut album, "Find The Beat," and let him know that he's down to make some magic in the studio.ByLynn S.4.1K Views
- SportsRavens Fans Lose It After Drake Gives Lamar Jackson A Co-SignCould the Drake curse be in full effect?ByAlexander Cole6.8K Views
- GramDrake Co-Signs Lil Uzi Vert’s “Futsal Shuffle 2020”Drizzy looks to be a fan of Uzi's "Futsal Shuffle."ByKevin Goddard6.8K Views
- GramLebron James Endorses MC Eiht On InstagramLebron is an MC Eiht fan.ByCole Blake5.0K Views
- GramDaBaby Gets Emotional After LeBron James Co-Signs His New SongDaBaby is doing it all for his dad.ByAlex Zidel34.8K Views
- MusicTay-K Seemingly Co-Signs Blueface In Prison Shoutout VideoTay-K quotes rising rapper Blueface in a new video from behind bars.ByAlex Zidel27.0K Views
- MusicDrake Co-Signs L.A.'s Blueface, Says He Has A Boi-1da Beat On Deck For CollabDrake sees potential in rising L.A. star Blueface.
ByAron A.9.5K Views
- MusicThe Weeknd Is 100% Here For Lil Uzi Vert's "New Patek" SingleThe Weeknd gives Uzi a shoutout while playing the new "Spiderman" game.ByAlex Zidel13.3K Views
- MusicLil Pump Receives Justin Bieber Co-Sign With "Esskeetit" SelfieJustin Bieber is feeling Lil Pump's influence.ByAlex Zidel13.5K Views
- SocietyDonald Trump Calls Tomi Lahren “Truly Outstanding And Respected"Donald Trump gave Tomi Lahren a co-sign on Twitter. BySafra D1.6K Views
- MusicPost Malone's New Face Tattoo Garners Him A 21 Savage Co-Sign"Issa knife."ByAlex Zidel26.0K Views