Kendrick Lamar Cosigns Emerging New Orleans Rapper La Reezy

Some fans read very deeply into this Kendrick Lamar cosign of La Reezy thanks to another New Orleans rapper, Lil Wayne.

There was a lot of conversation about Kendrick Lamar putting other Los Angeles rappers on GNX last year, but his cosigns aren't limited by region. New Orleans MC La Reezy recently took to his Instagram to share a picture with K.Dot, seemingly at the 2025 BET Awards.

"Shoutout God fa aligning this, shoutout the Goat kendrick, my biggest inspo," the young and emerging lyricist captioned his post. He also included the words Kendrick shared with him: "ay boy i be seeing yo stuff, you hard, you representing new orleans good, keep it up."

A lot of fans were very happy to see this wholesome moment, as it's always nice to see rappers show love to one another. That's especially true when the established superstars are putting the next generation on. Of course, the irony here is how the Drake battle showed off pretty much everything except the Compton lyricist's nice side.

Jokes aside, we'll see how this builds La Reezy's career further and whether or not a collab is in the works. Kendrick Lamar's busy touring right now, but an on-wax link-up could be huge, as unlikely as it seems right now.

Kendrick Lamar Lil Wayne Beef

For those unfamiliar with La Reezy, he fortunately has the perfect way for you to get started. He just released his Welcome To La Reezyana Vol. 1 project earlier this year, and we would highly recommend giving it a spin. Reezy's palpable passion, his compelling and gritty lyricism, and his fiery flows make it easy to see why the pgLang creative would see the greatness within.

But the aforementioned ironies don't stop there, as this cosign indirectly brought up Kendrick Lamar's complex relationship with New Orleans' titan. There has already been a lot of discourse about the Lil Wayne situation, and after the release of Tha Carter VI, fans can't help but raise suspicions.

However, that's purely speculative, and probably has absolutely nothing to do with La Reezy's talents or Kendrick Lamar's acknowledgement of them. It's just funny how the plot keeps thickening for us tinfoil hat wearers. Hopefully more huge artists keep giving back to the newcomers.

