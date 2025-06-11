DJ Akademiks may not be on the best terms with TDE, but even he couldn't miss Kendrick Lamar's "Grand National" tour with SZA. During a recent stream, the internet personality revealed that he attended the duo's recent show in Detroit, providing viewers with a full breakdown of the experience. According to him, he found it difficult to read the crowd, as their enthusiasm wasn't consistent throughout the event.

"The crowd is weird," he began, as seen in a clip shared by Akademiks TV. "What I mean by the crowd is weird is that they're mad selective when they sing along. There's other times I'm looking at them and they're dead silent. They're recording though, they're recording but they're not singing along. And then there's moments that they're super hyped."

Ak went on to praise Kendrick for the first 20 minutes of his set, claiming that he enjoyed it because the Compton artist performed hit after hit. He said while he's not too familiar with SZA's music, he found the crowd hard to read during her portion of the show too.

Kendrick Lamar Tour

"It was high moments dry moments, high moments dry moments," he added. Akademiks went on to reveal that he bumped into Dave Free at the show. He summarized their conversation, admitting that he took offense to one question he allegedly asked in particular.

“What are you getting from this? Is Drake paying you?” the pgLang co-founder allegedly asked him.