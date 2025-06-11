DJ Akademiks Alleges Dave Free Asked Him If Drake Was Paying Him

BY Caroline Fisher 574 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
DJ Akademiks Alleges Dave Free Drake Paying Hip Hop News
LONG BEACH, CA - NOVEMBER 03: DJ Akademiks attends 2018 ComplexCon-Day 1 at Long Beach Convention Center on November 3, 2018 in Long Beach, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images)
According to DJ Akademiks, he was incredibly offended by a question he was asked at Kendrick Lamar and SZA's show.

Recently, DJ Akademiks attended Kendrick Lamar and SZA's "Grand National" tour stop in Detroit. The internet personality took to social media shortly after to reflect on the experience, and to reveal an interesting question he was asked during the show. According to him, he bumped into Dave Free, who allegedly questioned whether or not he's on Drake's payroll.

“What are you getting from this? Is Drake paying you?” he allegedly asked, referring to DJ Akademiks' unwavering support for the Toronto artist. Ak admits that he took offense to this, making it crystal clear that his opinions cannot be bought.

"That was the most insulting thing," he revealed, as captured by NFR Podcast. "And I've had conversations with these men for a while. But the very idea that I was like a purchasable commodity was so disgusting. I reminded him, I said 'You know I've been doing this for over ten years. I've been doing this for over 15 years. How did you think I became me?' I said 'You knew about me before this sh*t ... Did you think I was a cheap h*e that just could be bought?'"

Read More: Mal Claims Drake's New Album "Iceman" Has A "Bomb" On It

Kendrick Lamar BET Awards 2025

"That was the most insulting thing I could have heard. Because his idea was, 'Well if you're not getting paid by this guy, if Drake ain't paying you, why do you lean that much in that direction?'" DJ Akademiks continued. "The people I've defended the most I've never gotten paid from."

He went on to note that Drake is his favorite rapper, which is why he backed him throughout his viral battle with Kendrick Lamar.

Ak's latest claim comes just after Dave Free took home two BET Awards at the 2025 ceremony, which took place earlier this week. He and Kendrick won Video Of The Year and Best Collaboration Video of the Year.

Kendrick delivered a brief speech about the honor. "I ain’t been here in a long time but I always kept my heart BET," he said in part. "I always made sure they representing the culture right and they put me in the midst of the cycle we represent and that’s real, true, down to earth music that people can feel so I always give my heart to BET."

Read More: Charlamagne Tha God Implies Drake Gave An Alleged “Green Light” For Folks To Attack Him

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Anonymous Club Fashion Show - Berlin Fashion Week SS25 Music Kanye West Shockingly Admits He's Been Copying Drake's Flow For Years 2.4K
JAY-Z At Webster Hall Music DJ Akademiks Claims That Cam'ron Beat Jay-Z In 2000s Rap Battle 5.2K
Glastonbury Festival 2022 - Day Five Music DJ Akademiks Calls Out DJ Hed For Shooting Down His Kendrick Lamar Album Report 3.3K
Drake Boy Meets World Tour - Sydney Music DJ Akademiks Claims Drake Has A Kendrick Lamar Sneak Diss Ready 8.8K