Kendrick Lamar came into the BET Awards last night with 10 nominations across six different categories. Overall, it was expected that the artist was going to take home some hardware, and that is exactly what happened.

One of the few televised categories was Album of the Year. Kendrick was nominated in this category for GNX, and unsurprisingly, he took home the award. While on stage, Kevin Hart jokingly presented him with four other trophies. The running gag is that Lamar always sweeps these awards shows, so you might as well give him all of the awards and get things moving along.

Funny enough, Kendrick Lamar did, in fact, win another four BET Awards last night, bringing his total to five. These awards were not televised, although we're sure they are just as special to him. He won Video of the Year for "Not Like Us," Best Collaboration for "Luther" with SZA, Best Male Hip-Hop Artist, and Best Video Director, which he won alongside Dave Free.

As for the sixth category, Kendrick Lamar was nominated three times for a Viewer's Choice Award, although that honor went to Chris Brown for "Residuals." The R&B/Pop act had a huge night in his own right, with multiple award wins.

Kendrick Lamar BET Awards Speech

Kendrick Lamar gave an awesome BET Awards speech where he got to thank the network for always putting on a spectacular show. Furthermore, he thanked SZA for her help over the past year. He even offered a shameless plug of their Grand National Tour, which is still ongoing.

These five awards are just more proof that Lamar's last 365 days have been an absolutely whirlwind. It has been about 13 months since the Drake beef, and Kendrick remains at the top of his game. He is showing no signs of slowing down, and fans cannot wait to see what he does next.