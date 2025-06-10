Kendrick Lamar Wins Big At The BET Awards As Chris Brown Prevents Him From Sweeping

BY Alexander Cole 660 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
BET Awards 2025 - Show
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: Kendrick Lamar accepts the Album of the Year award for "GNX" onstage during the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)
Kendrick Lamar has been having an incredible start to 2025, and it should come as no surprise that he keeps cleaning up at awards shows.

Kendrick Lamar came into the BET Awards last night with 10 nominations across six different categories. Overall, it was expected that the artist was going to take home some hardware, and that is exactly what happened.

One of the few televised categories was Album of the Year. Kendrick was nominated in this category for GNX, and unsurprisingly, he took home the award. While on stage, Kevin Hart jokingly presented him with four other trophies. The running gag is that Lamar always sweeps these awards shows, so you might as well give him all of the awards and get things moving along.

Funny enough, Kendrick Lamar did, in fact, win another four BET Awards last night, bringing his total to five. These awards were not televised, although we're sure they are just as special to him. He won Video of the Year for "Not Like Us," Best Collaboration for "Luther" with SZA, Best Male Hip-Hop Artist, and Best Video Director, which he won alongside Dave Free.

As for the sixth category, Kendrick Lamar was nominated three times for a Viewer's Choice Award, although that honor went to Chris Brown for "Residuals." The R&B/Pop act had a huge night in his own right, with multiple award wins.

Read More: Kevin Hart Kicks Off BET Awards With A Bang, Takes Aim At Diddy, Cardi B, & Kanye West

Kendrick Lamar BET Awards Speech

Kendrick Lamar gave an awesome BET Awards speech where he got to thank the network for always putting on a spectacular show. Furthermore, he thanked SZA for her help over the past year. He even offered a shameless plug of their Grand National Tour, which is still ongoing.

These five awards are just more proof that Lamar's last 365 days have been an absolutely whirlwind. It has been about 13 months since the Drake beef, and Kendrick remains at the top of his game. He is showing no signs of slowing down, and fans cannot wait to see what he does next.

Hopefully, we get another album in 2025, although we think we're being a bit greedy.

Read More: Doechii Wins Best Female Hip-Hop Artist At The BET Awards, Makes Powerful Anti-Trump Speech

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles Music Kendrick Lamar Beats Drake For Album Of The Year At The BET Awards 325
Kendrick Lamar Nominations 2025 BET Awards Hip Hop News Music Kendrick Lamar Dominates Nominations For 2025 BET Awards 817
Syndication: Austin American-Statesman Music Kendrick Lamar Exerts Maximum Pain On Drake And Wins Record Of The Year At The Grammys For "Not Like Us" 3.4K
kendrick lamar Music Kendrick Lamar Sets New Records After Winning 4 Awards At 2023 BET Hip-Hop Awards 1380