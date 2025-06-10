Tonight, the BET Awards are being held in Los Angeles, California, and this is a very special edition of the show as this is officially the 25th anniversary. Overall, there are some big stars in attendance, including Kevin Hart, who is the host.

Coming into tonight's show, everyone knew that Hart wasn't going to pull any punches. His monologue would be taking aim at those in attendance, and perhaps even those on the outside looking in.

Given recent current events, it should come as no surprise that there were some Diddy jokes. To start off the broadcast, Hart made some quips about how the attendees should avoid the afterparties. He even stated that this is where things get "slippery." Clearly, a reference to the mogul's alleged affinity for baby oil.

However, Diddy was not the only person who felt Hart's wrath. In fact, Cardi B got some jokes about being on a yacht. He even told the crowd to stay away from pink substances. Overall, this is a reference to the pink bag Stefon Diggs was spotted with a couple of weeks ago.

2025 BET Awards

To end off the monologue, Kevin Hart made a joke about Kanye West calling his phone. It proved to be a hilarious bit, with many in the audience laughing at the idea of Ye crashing the event.

Subsequently, Hart made a joke about the movie Sinners and how Playboi Carti is a vampire who shouldn't have been allowed in the building. Ultimately, it was a great way of kicking off the event with a bang.

Immediately following the monologue, we got the 106 & Park medley, which is something that fans had been very excited about. After all, this is the 25th anniversary of the BET Awards, and a medley was a great way to pay homage to the network's flagship show.