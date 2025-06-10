Kevin Hart Kicks Off BET Awards With A Bang, Takes Aim At Diddy, Cardi B, & Kanye West

BY Alexander Cole 1425 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles
Sep 14, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Actor Kevin Hart talks on the phone during warm ups between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Minnesota Vikings at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Kevin Hart is hosting the BET Awards tonight, and during his monologue, he made sure to make jokes about the event's biggest stars.

Tonight, the BET Awards are being held in Los Angeles, California, and this is a very special edition of the show as this is officially the 25th anniversary. Overall, there are some big stars in attendance, including Kevin Hart, who is the host.

Coming into tonight's show, everyone knew that Hart wasn't going to pull any punches. His monologue would be taking aim at those in attendance, and perhaps even those on the outside looking in.

Given recent current events, it should come as no surprise that there were some Diddy jokes. To start off the broadcast, Hart made some quips about how the attendees should avoid the afterparties. He even stated that this is where things get "slippery." Clearly, a reference to the mogul's alleged affinity for baby oil.

However, Diddy was not the only person who felt Hart's wrath. In fact, Cardi B got some jokes about being on a yacht. He even told the crowd to stay away from pink substances. Overall, this is a reference to the pink bag Stefon Diggs was spotted with a couple of weeks ago.

Read More: Judge Reveals When He'll Rule On Diddy's Latest Mistrial Request

2025 BET Awards

To end off the monologue, Kevin Hart made a joke about Kanye West calling his phone. It proved to be a hilarious bit, with many in the audience laughing at the idea of Ye crashing the event.

Subsequently, Hart made a joke about the movie Sinners and how Playboi Carti is a vampire who shouldn't have been allowed in the building. Ultimately, it was a great way of kicking off the event with a bang.

Immediately following the monologue, we got the 106 & Park medley, which is something that fans had been very excited about. After all, this is the 25th anniversary of the BET Awards, and a medley was a great way to pay homage to the network's flagship show.

We are covering the winners of the event here, so be sure to check that out and enjoy the rest of the show.

Read More: Tyler The Creator Boldly Proclaims "F**K ICE" Amid Los Angeles Protests

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 3.3K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 62.4K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 2.1K
Baltimore Ravens v Cincinnati Bengals Sports Damar Hamlin Cleared To Play Football Again 651