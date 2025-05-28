Patriots Head Coach Addresses Stefon Diggs' Antics In Video With Alleged Pink Cocaine

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Stefon Diggs attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Stefon Diggs' offseason with the New England Patriots is off to a rocky start after a recent viral video of him in Miami.

New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel addressed the viral video of Stefon Diggs partying on a yacht with several women during the team's OTAs on Wednesday. The 31-year-old was not present at the voluntary workout.

“Well, it’s something that we’re aware of and obviously we want to make great decisions on and off the field. We’re making great decisions and so the message will be the same for all our players that we’re—we’re trying to make great decisions and any conversations that I’ve had with Stefon will remain between him and I and the club,” Vrabel said, as caught by AllHipHop.

In the video, Diggs flirts with several women on a yacht off the coast of Miami while holding what appears to be a bag with a pink substance inside. His girlfriend, Cardi B, was also reportedly on the same boat. In the clip, the group of girls refer to him as "daddy."

Diggs has yet to comment on the video. He joined the Patriots on a three-year, $69 million in March, following a one-year stint with the Houston Texans. He tore his ACL in Week 8 of last season.

Stefon Diggs Cardi B

Stefon Diggs and Cardi B have been rumored to be dating for a number of months. Cardi filed for divorce from Offset, last year. While she and Diggs have mostly avoided speaking about their relationship in public, they've attended several events together, the most recent of which was a New York Knicks playoff game against the Boston Celtics, earlier this month.

While Stefon Diggs continues to prepare for his first season as a New England Patriot, Cardi B is at work on her long-awaited sophomore album. She recently vented on Instagram Live about dealing with even more delays to the release date. "Right now it's really really really not my fault," she explained, as caught by The Jasmine Brand. "Well it kind of is, but it's kind of not ... I'm trying to get everything at the same time. This bundle sh*t be annoying, I'm not even gonna lie. This bundle sh*t be annoying."

