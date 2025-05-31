It's been an undoubtedly hectic week for Cardi B, but fortunately for the femcee, it looks like it's ending on a positive note. Today, she took to her Instagram Story to show love to her new boo Stefon Diggs, and he was sure to return the favor. They both posted the same photo of themselves at a New York Knicks game, where they hard launched their romance following months of rampant rumors.

"Baby brim [heart emoji]," Diggs wrote, as captured by Hollywood Unlocked. Cardi simply wrote "Solid [heart emoji]." Fans are glad to see that the pair is on good terms, especially after the scandal that unfolded recently.

Earlier this week, a video of the athlete on a boat surrounded by various women calling him "daddy" surfaced online. While some supporters felt like the interaction was far too flirty for comfort, others agued that he did nothing wrong, particularly since Cardi was on the boat too.

Stefon Diggs Boat

In the video, Diggs was also allegedly holding a bag of a pink substance, prompting a response from New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel. "We’re trying to make great decisions and any conversations that I’ve had with Stefon will remain between him and I and the club," Vrabel said in part during the team's OTAs this week.

As for what other drama Cardi has been wrapped up in this week, she also went off on her ex Offset on Twitter Spaces after he requested spousal support. She didn't hold back in the slightest, making it clear that she's fed up with how their divorce has played out.