Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Flaunt Their Romance After Viral Boat Scandal

BY Caroline Fisher 721 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Cardi B Stefon Diggs Flaunt Romance Relationship News
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 12: (L-R) NFL Player Stefon Diggs and rapper Cardi B sits court-side during the first quarter in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Second Round NBA Playoffs between the Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on May 12, 2025 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Cardi B is ending her week on a high note following explosive drama involving her ex Offset, and her current boo Stefon Diggs.

It's been an undoubtedly hectic week for Cardi B, but fortunately for the femcee, it looks like it's ending on a positive note. Today, she took to her Instagram Story to show love to her new boo Stefon Diggs, and he was sure to return the favor. They both posted the same photo of themselves at a New York Knicks game, where they hard launched their romance following months of rampant rumors.

"Baby brim [heart emoji]," Diggs wrote, as captured by Hollywood Unlocked. Cardi simply wrote "Solid [heart emoji]." Fans are glad to see that the pair is on good terms, especially after the scandal that unfolded recently.

Earlier this week, a video of the athlete on a boat surrounded by various women calling him "daddy" surfaced online. While some supporters felt like the interaction was far too flirty for comfort, others agued that he did nothing wrong, particularly since Cardi was on the boat too.

Read More: Cardi B Eviscerates Offset For Claiming She's Taking Their Kids Away From Him

Stefon Diggs Boat

In the video, Diggs was also allegedly holding a bag of a pink substance, prompting a response from New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel. "We’re trying to make great decisions and any conversations that I’ve had with Stefon will remain between him and I and the club," Vrabel said in part during the team's OTAs this week.

As for what other drama Cardi has been wrapped up in this week, she also went off on her ex Offset on Twitter Spaces after he requested spousal support. She didn't hold back in the slightest, making it clear that she's fed up with how their divorce has played out.

"I want you to die, but I want you to die f*cking slow, n***a," she said. "I want you to die slow in the bed and while you die, n***a, you gotta think of me." At the time of writing, Offset has yet to issue a response.

Read More: Cardi B Reveals Her Youngest Child’s Name Amid Explosive Offset Rant

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Cardi B Youngest Child's Name Offset Gossip News Gossip Cardi B Reveals Her Youngest Child’s Name Amid Explosive Offset Rant 1.5K
Cardi B Reacts Offset Spousal Support Relationship News Relationships Cardi B Reacts To Offset Seeking Spousal Support Amid Messy Split 3.6K
The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals Sports Patriots Head Coach Addresses Stefon Diggs' Antics In Video With Alleged Pink Cocaine 2.9K
Ray J Cardi B Hazel-E Hip Hop News Gossip Ray J Gives Cardi B Her Flowers After Fiery Hazel-E Feud 605