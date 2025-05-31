Cardi B Reveals Her Youngest Child’s Name Amid Explosive Offset Rant

Cardi B Youngest Child's Name Offset Gossip News
Cardi B and Offset attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Cardi B recently ripped Offset to shreds on Twitter Spaces after he requested spousal support amid their divorce.

Recently, Cardi B and Offset's divorce took an explosive turn. Earlier this week, it was reported that the former Migos member is seeking spousal support. This earned a fiery response from the "Enough" rapper, who quickly took to Twitter Spaces with a rant.

"I want you to die, but I want you to die f*cking slow, n***a," she said. "I want you to die slow in the bed and while you die, n***a, you gotta think of me." Cardi didn't stop there, however. She went on to allege that she amended her petition to remove her request for child support in order to speed things up.

"I didn't ask for no child support because I want to be done with this marriage," she explained. "I feel like I'm tied up."

Cardi then said that despite their issues, she's not keeping Offset from their three children. "Kiari is allowed to see my kids. [There] is not one day that he's not allowed to see my kids," she insisted.

Stefon Diggs Boat

At one point in her rant, the femcee even revealed the name of their youngest daughter, who was born last September. "He stood up my kids three times," she alleged, per Page Six. "He has seen Blossom only like five times. And I've been trying to save your face, but for you, stop playing—saying that I don't be seeing my f*cking kids."

At the time of writing, Offset has yet to publicly address her latest remarks.

This isn't the only drama Cardi has been involved in recently either. Earlier this month, a video of her new boo Stefon Diggs on a boat went viral. In the video, the athlete is seen allegedly holding a bag full of a pink substance and chatting with several women calling him "daddy." Reportedly, Cardi was on the boat at the time, though it's unclear whether or not she knew about the flirty encounter.

