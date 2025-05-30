Ray J Gives Cardi B Her Flowers After Fiery Hazel-E Feud

BY Caroline Fisher 143 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Ray J Cardi B Hazel-E Hip Hop News
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 30: Ray J attends the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)
Hazel-E recently accused Cardi B of using sexual favors to rise to superstardom, prompting a heated response.

Hazel-E had a lot to say about Cardi B during her recent appearance on Shirley's Temple. During the interview, she alleged that the "Enough" rapper rose to superstardom by providing sexual favors to powerful people in the music industry. Cardi wasn't about to let the wild accusation slide, however.

Hazel later shared a series of alleged DMs from the femcee, in which she appears to tell her to stop talking about her.

"Keep my name out your f***in mouth," she allegedly wrote. "You constantly got my name in your mouth and I never spoked [sic] on you and disrespected you... Name who I f***ed for a track? I never f**k no rapper nor music exec to be where I'm at. The only man in the industry I f***ed I married."

It looks like Cardi isn't the only one coming to her defense, however. Recently, Ray J also gave the Bronx artist her flowers, claiming that "There is nobody else on Love & Hip Hop that did what Cardi B did."

Read More: Cardi B Reacts To Offset Seeking Spousal Support Amid Messy Split

Stefon Diggs Boat Video

At the time of writing, she hasn't addressed Ray J's compliment, and this could be because she has a lot on her plate. Aside from caring for her three children and readying her eagerly anticipated sophomore album, Cardi is currently wrapped up in a messy divorce.

Recently, her ex Offset even requested spousal support. She responded to this by reposting a fan's tweet suggesting that the former Migos member is "in his feelings that she has moved on."

Cardi also hard launched her relationship with Stefon Diggs earlier this month, and just days later, wild footage of him on a boat surfaced online. In it, he's seen chatting with various women calling him "daddy" and holding a bag full of a pink substance. Apparently, she was on the boat too, but she's yet to publicly address the video.

Read More: Cardi B Allegedly Goes Ballistic On Hazel-E For Spreading Allegations About Her Promiscuity

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Cardi B Hazel E Allegations Promiscuity Hip Hop News Music Cardi B Allegedly Goes Ballistic On Hazel-E For Spreading Allegations About Her Promiscuity 2.1K
Cardi B Reacts Offset Spousal Support Relationship News Relationships Cardi B Reacts To Offset Seeking Spousal Support Amid Messy Split 1064
4th Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards Relationships Cardi B Addresses Rumors She’s Romantically Involved With Stefon Diggs 15.2K
2019 Bonnaroo Music &amp; Arts Festival - Day 4 Relationships Cardi B Reflects On "Outgrowing" Relationships: "I Gotta Put Myself First" 2.5K