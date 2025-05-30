Ray J Gives Cardi B Her Flowers After Fiery Hazel-E Feud

Hazel-E had a lot to say about Cardi B during her recent appearance on Shirley's Temple. During the interview, she alleged that the "Enough" rapper rose to superstardom by providing sexual favors to powerful people in the music industry. Cardi wasn't about to let the wild accusation slide, however.

Hazel later shared a series of alleged DMs from the femcee, in which she appears to tell her to stop talking about her.

"Keep my name out your f***in mouth," she allegedly wrote. "You constantly got my name in your mouth and I never spoked [sic] on you and disrespected you... Name who I f***ed for a track? I never f**k no rapper nor music exec to be where I'm at. The only man in the industry I f***ed I married."

It looks like Cardi isn't the only one coming to her defense, however. Recently, Ray J also gave the Bronx artist her flowers, claiming that "There is nobody else on Love & Hip Hop that did what Cardi B did."

At the time of writing, she hasn't addressed Ray J's compliment, and this could be because she has a lot on her plate. Aside from caring for her three children and readying her eagerly anticipated sophomore album, Cardi is currently wrapped up in a messy divorce.

Recently, her ex Offset even requested spousal support. She responded to this by reposting a fan's tweet suggesting that the former Migos member is "in his feelings that she has moved on."