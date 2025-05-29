Cardi B Allegedly Goes Ballistic On Hazel-E For Spreading Allegations About Her Promiscuity

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 1271 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Cardi B Hazel E Allegations Promiscuity Hip Hop News
Feb 2, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Cardi B at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Hazel-E has launched a lot of accusations and critiques against Cardi B over the years, whether about the rap game or her relationships.

Cardi B continues to ward off Internet narratives about her new man Stefon Diggs, whether they're about their status or their behavior. But some of the critics making these assumptions have a much longer history with the Bronx femcee, such as reality TV star Hazel-E.

As caught by AllHipHop, Hazel shared a set of alleged DMs from Cardi on Instagram that went scorched earth on her. For those unaware, Hazel suggested during a recent interview on Shirley's Temple that Bardi rose up in the music industry by using sexual favors. Then, Cardi allegedly saw a TikTok of Hazel talking to Shirley Ju about these allegations, which is what made her allegedly lash out in the DMs.

"Keep my name out your f***in mouth," Cardi B allegedly ranted at Hazel-E. "You constantly got my name in your mouth and I never spoked [sic] on you and disrespected you... Name who I f***ed for a track? I never f**k no rapper nor music exec to be where I'm at. The only man in the industry I f***ed I married."

"You a weirdo feel a certain way over a KIDS birthday," she continued, referencing their earlier feud. "You think I copied you miserable a** b***h. [...] You evil and weird you hate on people that you never met... I can't [sic] only imagine what you do to people close."

Read More: Larry Hoover Jr. Reaches Out To Kanye West Following His Father's Presidential Commutation

Stefon Diggs Boat

"Wow... where do I start," Hazel-E clapped back at Cardi B in her IG post's caption. "@iamcardib you been going back and forth for 3 hrs... I'm tired 304. Put the 2C-B down and let's rock." "I'm a fan and you are the downfall of yet another Black man," she allegedly wrote to Cardi in their alleged private DM exchange.

That last comment probably refers to Cardi B's nasty split from her former husband Offset, who is also the father of her children. Both of them have moved on since, but they continue to call each other out on occasion. Now that they're both on their own path, we'll see if that post-marriage bond becomes more amicable.

After all, that video of Stefon Diggs on a boat with Cardi and many other women is taking over the timeline right now. It might make that split harder to navigate, but it's better than toxic Twitter shade.

Elsewhere, this is far from the "Bodak Yellow" hitmaker's first brush with Hazel-E. They previously fought over Hazel's allegation that Cardi copied her kids' birthday party idea, among other comments. We'll see if there's yet another chapter to the saga here...

Read More: Chance The Rapper Calls Larry Hoover A "Political Prisoner" While Addressing Commutation

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Cardi B Appears In Queens Court After Misdemeanor Guilty Plea In September Music Cardi B Seemingly Fires Back At Hazel E, Claims She Won’t Perform For Less Than $1 Million 2.6K
Fashion Nova x Cardi B Collaboration Launch Event - Inside Music Cardi B Calls Out Hazel E Over Nicki Minaj Comparison During Tasha K Interview 1.9K
Hollywood Unlocked's 3rd Annual Impact Awards Music Hazel-E Slams Cardi B, Insists Nicki Minaj Is On "Top" 1405
Fabolous Fires Back Hazel-E Gossip News Gossip Fabolous Fires Back After Hazel-E Makes Bold Claims About His Alleged Girlfriend’s Death 6.2K