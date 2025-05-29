Cardi B continues to ward off Internet narratives about her new man Stefon Diggs, whether they're about their status or their behavior. But some of the critics making these assumptions have a much longer history with the Bronx femcee, such as reality TV star Hazel-E.

As caught by AllHipHop, Hazel shared a set of alleged DMs from Cardi on Instagram that went scorched earth on her. For those unaware, Hazel suggested during a recent interview on Shirley's Temple that Bardi rose up in the music industry by using sexual favors. Then, Cardi allegedly saw a TikTok of Hazel talking to Shirley Ju about these allegations, which is what made her allegedly lash out in the DMs.

"Keep my name out your f***in mouth," Cardi B allegedly ranted at Hazel-E. "You constantly got my name in your mouth and I never spoked [sic] on you and disrespected you... Name who I f***ed for a track? I never f**k no rapper nor music exec to be where I'm at. The only man in the industry I f***ed I married."

"You a weirdo feel a certain way over a KIDS birthday," she continued, referencing their earlier feud. "You think I copied you miserable a** b***h. [...] You evil and weird you hate on people that you never met... I can't [sic] only imagine what you do to people close."

Stefon Diggs Boat

"Wow... where do I start," Hazel-E clapped back at Cardi B in her IG post's caption. "@iamcardib you been going back and forth for 3 hrs... I'm tired 304. Put the 2C-B down and let's rock." "I'm a fan and you are the downfall of yet another Black man," she allegedly wrote to Cardi in their alleged private DM exchange.

That last comment probably refers to Cardi B's nasty split from her former husband Offset, who is also the father of her children. Both of them have moved on since, but they continue to call each other out on occasion. Now that they're both on their own path, we'll see if that post-marriage bond becomes more amicable.

After all, that video of Stefon Diggs on a boat with Cardi and many other women is taking over the timeline right now. It might make that split harder to navigate, but it's better than toxic Twitter shade.