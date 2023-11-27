Hazel-E Slams Cardi B, Insists Nicki Minaj Is On "Top"

During her recent interview with Tasha K, Hazel-E shared her thoughts on Cardi B, and she didn't hold back. According to her, the "Bongos" performer has no grounds to claim that she's on "top" right now, particularly when one considers the work that others like Nicki Minaj have done. She hurled quite a few insults the hitmaker's way, making it clear that she's not a fan.

Hazel-E's obviously allowed to have her opinions as to who reigns supreme in the female rap game. Some social media users think she took things a bit too far, however. Notably, she took aim at the fact that Cardi is Latina. Many felt that it was unfair, irrelevant to her argument, and disrespectful.

Hazel-E Weighs In On Cardi B

"When you really like, take Nicki for who she is and her body of work and what she did for female rap, and you don't want to give her credit?" she begins in a clip from the interview. "It's like, I'm not no hater a** b*tch, so all this ghetto Cinderella f*ckin' projects Spanish-a** motherf*ckin' senorita concita f*ckin' Spanish Latin female rap b*tch talkin' bout she the top is cr*zy." It's no secret that the Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star is on team Nicki, but many think she could have toned it down.

Cardi B was far from the only person Hazel-E spoke about during her interview with Tasha K, however. Elsewhere in the conversation, Hazel-E accused people like her ex Katt Williams, Migos, Remy Ma, Suge Knight, and more of conspiring to take Nicki down. Did you tune into Hazel-E's interview with Tasha K? What do you think of her take on Cardi B? Do you think her criticism was fair, or did she cross the line? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

