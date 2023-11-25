Masika Kalysha Fires Back At Hazel E Over Gucci Mane Claim

Masika Kalysha has responded to Hazel E's recent claim that the Love & Hip-Hop star once jumped Gucci Mane. Hazel made the claim while speaking with Tasha K, which prompted Kalysha to deny the legitimacy of the story in a post on Twitter, early Saturday morning.

Kalysha wrote: "I jumped gucci? [laughing emojis] brooooo! Not this fat old reject thot making up the most asinine fairytales. Y’all tell that big & small bad build massive nose n***a to keep my name out his nasty ass mouth. This c*nt must wanna wear my skin. At this point this n***a is in love with me."

Masika Kalysha Attends 2022 Afro Awards In L.A.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 06: Actress Masika Kalysha attends The 2022 Afro Awards at the Regal LA Live on November 06, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

After mentioning a "situation" with Gucci Mane, Hazel elaborated that Kalysha "and her friends jumped Gucci." She couldn't recall the exact time frame for the alleged incident. When The Neighborhood Talk shared Kalysha's denial on Instagram, many friends supported her assessment. "I knew this story was far fetched when she’s said Masika jumped Gucci.. If y’all know old Gucci, then y’all know that ain’t happening lmao," one user commented. Another wrote: "Masika did Hazel wrong in the past and I hate that no one ever held her accountable for that but now Hazel is just saying anything to remain on the blogs. Clout is a drug and she's hooked smh." Check out the post below.

Masika Kalysha Responds To Hazel E

Eventually, Hazel caught wind of Kalysha's response and shared an alleged DM of her messaging her manager. She captioned the screenshot: "Talking bout im pressed but you keep begging my manager of 7 yrs to rep you & your seed. You want my life and it’s weird." In addition to Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood, Kalysha has also appeared on We TV's Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta. In 2015, she announced a pregnancy with Fetty Wap. Be on the lookout for further updates on Masika Kalysha and Hazel E on HotNewHipHop.

