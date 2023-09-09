Hazel-E Posts Her New Man With Her Daughter, Her Ex Devon Waller Calls Them Out

"Love & Hip Hop" stars Hazel-E and Devon Waller's divorce finalized this year, and it seems like there's already more drama brewing between them. Moreover, the former couple is in a contentious spot right now due to a recent post from Hazel with who appears to be her new man. She uploaded a video of him and her daughter with Waller on her Instagram page. With the caption "Daddy duty," it shows Liam Horne playing drums with the little one, and would've been quite wholesome without context. When Waller saw this, he took to his IG Story to call Liam out and to blast his previous partner for moving very fast.

"All I know is any other man that tries to b some type of step dad to my Daughter," Devon Waller wrote. "You BETTER treat my princess right. or it's on sight, and I ain't talking. My Daughter is my favorite part of life. And I'll b damn... ANY MAN mistreats her. All I ask is play your part and we won't have no problems. Make sure you're with the dude longer then 20 days before you bring whatever type of dude around my daughter. Don't want her to think that's ok. Da*n shame.

Devon Waller Pops Off On Hazel-E & Her New Man Cozying Up To Their Daughter

"You had my daughter around 5 different dudes within 4 months," Devon Waller continued. "RANDOM dudes every month. I don't need my daughter to know what it's like not to keep a dude. You keep hopping around from D to D, tryna find another me. GIVE UP!

"If you're gonna post my daughter, make sure her hair is done," he concluded, taking further shots at his ex. "You always got your synthetic wig on. You post I don't know I don't watch your stuff at all. But from what I know everything you post you make sure your hair is done. So have some respect and do my daughters hair before you post her Smfh." For more news and the latest updates on Devon Waller and Hazel-E, keep checking in with HNHH.

