Fetty Wap, member of the 2015 XXL Freshman Class, exploded to superstardom with his massive hit “Trap Queen.” He followed it up with the catchy song “My Way,” remixed and blessed by Drake himself. The one-eyed rapper has shown no signs of slowing down, working with artists such as Gucci Mane, Cash Out, Baauer, Rich the Kid, 50 Cent, Jeremih, Sage the Gemini, Troy Ave, and more. He released his self-titled debut album on September 25, 2015.

Photo credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images