Hazel-E Claims Migos, Suge Knight, Katt Williams, And Remy Ma Are Being Paid To Sabotage Nicki Minaj

Later this week, blogger Tasha K will release her interview with Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star Hazel-E. Overnight Tasha shared a trailer for the interview which features a number of absolute bombshell revelations. The full interview is set to drop on Friday and is likely to include even more potentially major drama. But even in the short clips shared Hazel is already spreading some information that has fans buzzing.

The biggest of the bunch were her claims that there is some kind of conspiracy going on to take down Nicki Minaj. It began with a discussion of her ex-boyfriend Katt Williams helping Migos out of their bankruptcy. But she divulges even further into what she claims is a major effort to take down Nicki and the Barbz. The list of people she claims are in on it include both Williams and Offset, as well as people like Remy Ma and Suge Knight. Check out the previews of the interview shared online below.

Preview Hazel-E's Explosive Interview With Tasha K

In the comments, fans debate the merits of her claims. "If we being honest. Remy Ma came outta NO WHERE with that Shether sh*t.. and Nicki was saying Free Remy. Sad," one of the top comments reads. There was a lot of speculation as to why Remy seemed to come out of nowhere to spark issues with Nicki. Elsewhere though, most of the comments were reluctant to believe her conspiracy narrative.

"I don’t believe there was an agenda to “take Nicki down” most current female rappers were fans of her when they first started. Nicki just kept defending her title as the Queen of rap when NOBODY was coming for it," one comment from the post reads. Even some Nicki fans deny the likelihood. "Nicki won a billboard award the other day u didn’t post it and she was billboard female top rap artist of the year you didn’t post it . But here u go posting bs ! This page is full of drama," another comment on the post reads. What do you think of Hazel-E suggesting that there's a large industry conspiracy to take down Nicki Minaj? Do you believe the claims she's making? Let us know in the comment section below.

