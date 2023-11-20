Nicki Minaj Thanks Barbz For 2023 Billboard Music Award For Top Female Rap Artist

For the first time in her career, Nicki Minaj took home the Top Female Rap Artist trophy at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday (November 19). Moreover, the organization created this category in 2018, and she previously took home the general Top Rap Artist accolade back in 2013. As such, it's quite nice to see the Trinidadian MC receive this specific honor five years after the award's inception. Another big winner from this ceremony was her Young Money partner Drake, who won five awards and swept many of the rap categories. In her video accepting the award, she thanked the ever-loyal and ever-present Barbz for their constant support and championing of her.

"Thank you to the Billboard Music Awards for presenting me with the best female rap award of 2023," Nicki Minaj stated in a video. "Barbz, you are amazing. I appreciate you so much. And I can’t wait to share Pink Friday 2 with you on my birthday, December 8," she concluded, blowing a kiss to the camera. The new album is closer than ever, and the die-hards couldn't be more excited for this next long-awaited step in one of the most influential and impactful careers in all of hip-hop.

Nicki Minaj Backstage At The 2023 VMAs

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: Nicki Minaj attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images for MTV)

However, that's not the only thing that the 40-year-old is incredibly excited about when it comes to new releases. She recently gave a shoutout to Sexyy Red, expressing her anticipation for her deluxe version of her breakout project, Hood Hottest Princess. In fact, previous interactions hinted at the St. Louis MC even picking up one of Nicki Minaj's scrapped tracks for herself. With Pink Friday 2 right around the corner, fans are also hoping that we'll get some great features, and hearing a "Skee yee!" on a PF2 beat would be electrifying.

Meanwhile, she also revealed new cover art for her highly anticipated studio offering, adding on to various others. This rollout has been very packed with content, extra material for context, and a whole lot of Internet discussion. Finally, with this award in mind, we can finally start getting ready to see its fulfillment. For more news and the latest updates on Nicki Minaj, check back in with HNHH.

