billboard music awards
- MusicDrake And Taylor Swift Both Hold The Record For The Most BBMAsWere you shocked Taylor did not hold the record? By Zachary Horvath
- MusicNicki Minaj Thanks Barbz For 2023 Billboard Music Award For Top Female Rap ArtistFew fanbases in all of music are as loyal, interactive, and dominant, so it's no surprise that the Trinidadian MC shows them so much love.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDrake Wins Five 2023 Billboard Music AwardsWell, who's surprised?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicBow Wow Doesn't Care About Relevancy Conversations After BBMA WinThe Millennium Tour took home Top Rap Tour earning Bow another win, and he hopped on Livestream to say "the word 'relevant' don't bother me."By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureMegan Thee Stallion Shares Selfie With Cara Delevingne Cropped Out At The BBMAsSleuths realized that Meg may have done some photoshopping.By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearWiz Khalifa On Doja Cat’s Billboard Music Awards Look: “Too Fire”Doja wasn't Wiz's only shoutout, but she's for sure one of the standout looks at the awards showBy Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureDoja Cat Explains Why She "Swerved" Jack Harlow In 2020Doja Cat says that her "wig was peeling off" when Jack Harlow tried to add her to an IG Live in 2020.By Cole Blake
- RelationshipsMegan Fox & MGK Had Sex In Vegas After Cutting A Hole In Her JumpsuitMegan Fox dropped off a little bit TMI on her IG page.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsSummer Walker's Man Lvrd Pharoh Calls Out BBMAs Over Doja Cat's R&B WinsAward shows continue to nominate Doja Cat for R&B awards, despite the internet's complaints.By Hayley Hynes
- TVJT Responds To BBMAs Wardrobe Malfunction: "I Have On Black Panties RELAX"The BBMAs got an eyeful, to say the least.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicGina Huynh Calls Diddy "Baby Daddy" While Attending BBMAsModel Gina Huynh, Diddy's former girlfriend, made the claim in an Instagram story.By Rex Provost
- Pop CultureDiddy Slammed By Social Media Over Hosting Billboard Music AwardsFans were not letting Diddy off the hook for his job hosting the Billboard Music Awards.By Cole Blake
- MusicMary J. Blige Honored With Icon Award At Billboard Music AwardsMary J. Blige received a massive honor during the Billboard Music Awards ceremony on Sunday.By Cole Blake
- MusicDiddy Debuts New Bryson Tiller-Assisted Song, "Gotta Move On," At Billboard Music AwardsDiddy premiered a new track off his upcoming album, "Off The Grid," during the Billboard Music Awards.By Cole Blake
- MusicTravis Scott Debuts Unreleased Song During Billboard Music Awards PerformanceTravis Scott premiered a new track during his performance at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureTravis Scott & Kylie Jenner Bring Stormi To Billboard Music AwardsTravis Scott and Kylie Jenner attended the Billboard Music Awards as a family on Sunday.By Cole Blake
- MusicHere's The Full List Of Winners From The Billboard Music Awards, Including Drake, The Weeknd, & MoreA ton of the top artists in hip hop are taking home awards at the Billboard Music Awards, Sunday night.By Cole Blake
- MusicTravis Scott To Perform At Billboard Music Awards: ReportTravis Scott is reportedly going to perform at the Billboard Music Awards.By Cole Blake
- MusicMary J. Blige To Receive Icon Award At Billboard Music AwardsTen-tine BBMA winner, Mary J.Blige will receive this year's Icon Award at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards. By Brianna Lawson
- Music2022 Billboard Music Awards Nominations: The Weeknd Leads With 17 NodsThe annual Billboard Awards are among us again.By Lawrencia Grose
- MusicDrake Hosts Star-Studded "BBMA" Afterparty With Chris Brown, Offset, SZA & MoreAfter taking home his Artist of the Decade award, Drizzy kicked back with a few famous friends.By Erika Marie
- MusicDaBaby Once Again Calls On Drake For A Collab: "I'm Waiting On You"Fans are hoping that the friends and Billboard Music Award winners will hit the studio together soon.By Erika Marie