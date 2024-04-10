Drake Flexes His Billboard Music Awards As Kendrick Lamar Feud Heats Up

Drake still has yet to respond to Kendrick Lamar.

Cleveland Cavaliers v Houston Rockets

Drake shared a picture of the two Billboard Music Awards that he won in 2023 for Top Rap Song and Top Rap Album on his Instagram Story, Tuesday, while fans anticipate a response to Kendrick Lamar amid their ongoing feud. In the post, Drake wrote, "@21savage wipe down," tagging his collaborator on Her Loss and "Rich Flex," which notched them the awards.

If the post is a flex on Kendrick Lamar, the iconic rapper likely won't take much offense. He's already won six Billboard Music Awards throughout his career. They include Top Rap Album, Top Rap Artist, and more. Drake still has yet to address Lamar with a diss track of his own.

Drake & J Cole Perform At Dreamville Festival

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - APRIL 02: J. Cole (L) and Drake (R) perform during the Dreamville Festival at Dorothea Dix Park on April 02, 2023, in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/WireImage)

The feud began when Cole referenced Lamar on his collaboration with Drake, "First Person Shooter." He rapped: “Love when they argue the hardest MC/ Is it K. Dot? Is it Aubrey? Or me?/ We the big three like we started a league, but right now, I feel like Muhammad Ali.” In response, Lamar hopped on Future and Metro Boomin's "Like That" to proclaim himself to be in a league of his own. “Yeah, get up with me, f–k sneak dissing/ ‘First Person Shooter,’ I hope they came with three switches," he rapped. After two weeks of silence, Cole finally responded with "7 Minute Drill," but has since apologized for doing so and revealed he wants to take the track off streaming services.

Drake Celebrates His Awards Success

Image via Instagram @champagnepapi

While Drake has kept his responses to vague Instagram captions, fans think an official response to Lamar is on the way. He recently shared a picture of his notebook on his Instagram Story alongside the Larry O’Brien trophy. Be on the lookout for further updates on Drake and Kendrick Lamar on HotNewHipHop.

